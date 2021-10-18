The Hotelier, Oso Oso, Origami Angel & more playing Counter Intuitive holiday shows

Counter Intuitive Records announced a pair of holiday shows with killer lineups, happening in and around their home base of Boston, MA this December. Night one happens at Allston, MA's Brighton Music Hall on December 18, with Rozwell Kid, Macseal, Walter Mitty and His Makeshift Orchestra (performing 2011's Overwhelmed and Underdressed in full), and Nervous Dater. Night two is the next night in Boston, at Big Night Live on December 19, and features The Hotelier, Oso Oso, Origami Angel, a "secret set," Retirement Party, Kississippi, Insignificant Other, and Jail Socks.

Tickets to night one and night two go on sale Wednesday, 10/20 at 10 AM ET.

It's been a bit since we've heard from The Hotelier -- their last LP, the excellent Goodness, came out in 2016 -- so hopefully this is a sign that there's more on the way from them soon.

Origami Angel released an ambitious double album, GAMI GANG, back in April.

Meanwhile, in related news, Counter Intuitive recently teamed with Rock Band for a free 4-pack with playable tracks by Mom Jeans, Prince Daddy & the Hyena, Origami Angel, and Oldsoul.

Catch Prince Daddy playing a live set on our Vans Channel 66 show this week (at 11 AM ET on 10/20), and get Mom Jeans’ new album Sweet Tooth on limited light blue vinyl in our store.