The House of Love announce first album in 9 years, ‘A State Of Grace’

The House of Love , the UK band that gave us alt-rock classics like "Christine" and "I Don't Know Why I Love You," have announced a new album, A State of Grace; it's their first in nine years, and will be out September 16 via Cherry Red. Frontman and songwriter Guy Chadwick made the album with the new lineup of the group he originally put together for the band's 30th anniversary North American tour, and it was mixed by Warne Livesay, who worked on the band's 1992 album Babe Rainbow.

“It is the best set of songs I have written for years," says Chadwick. "The pandemic ironically gave me the time and space to develop and arrange the songs.” No singles have been shared from the album yet, but you can check out A State of Grace's tracklist and artwork below.

Speaking of The House of Love's 30th anniversary tour, after two years of pandemic delays it's finally set to happen this fall, and will be their first shows here in nearly three decades. The NYC show is at Gramercy Theater on October 14.

Meanwhile, Cherry Red is also releasing Burn Down the World, an eight-CD box set that collects all of The House of Love's recordings for Fontana Records, including their 1990 self-titled album (aka "The Butterfly Album"), Babe Rainbow, and 1993's Audience With the Mind, plus b-sides, rarities and 13 previously unreleased tracks. That's out July 29 and you can read more about it here.

A State of Grace:

1 Sweet Loser

2 Light Of The Morning

3 Melody Rose

4 Clouds

5 Into The Laughter

6 Hey Babe

7 Sweet Water

8 Queen Of Song

9 In My Mind

10 A State Of Grace

11 Dice Are Rolling

12 Just One More Song