The House of Love share “Clouds” from first album in 9 years

UK alt-rock / indie greats The House of Love will release A State of Grace, their first album in nine years, on September 16 via Cherry Red. The first single from the album is "Clouds," which is about as full-on "rock" as we've ever heard HoL, with a big anthemic chorus and frontman Guy Chadwick's voice in fine form. You can watch the video for "Clouds" below.

House of Love also recently released the Burn Down the World: Fontana 1989 - 1993 box set, which collects all of the band's recordings for Fontana Records. Those include most of their best-known songs, like "I Don't Know Why I Love You," "Never," "The Girl with the Loneliest Eyes," and more.

Meanwhile, House of Love will be on their first North American tour in almost 30 years this fall, including an NYC show at Gramercy Theater on October 14.