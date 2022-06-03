The Inevitables releasing a new Youth City Sound System album (stream a track)

The Inevitables -- the comic book universe ska supergroup led by former/founding Less Than Jake member Vinnie Fiorrello, Westbound Train's Obi Fernandez, and Big D and The Kids Table's Alex Stern, and also featuring current and former members of Bomb the Music Industry!, The Interrupters, Reel Big Fish, and more -- are releasing another of their The Inevitables vs Youth City Sound System albums on July 1 via Specimen. "We have been using these Youth City Sound System releases to explore beyond just ska and ska-punk," Vinnie says. "Diving into reggae, dub, and electronic music to expand the colors we can work with while continuing to build out our visual and sonic universe."

Obi adds, "Youth City Sound System is evolving in such a fun way for us within The Inevitables' universe. I'm excited to see it continue to take different shapes and vibe as we keep telling The Inevitables' story."

The first single from the upcoming album is "Countdown," which features Sharp Shock's Davey Warsop. This one's got pop-punky riffs and reggae-inspired rhythms, definitely falls under the greater ska/punk/reggae umbrella but doesn't go for anything stereotypical or easily pigeonholable. Check it out below.