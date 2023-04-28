The Interrupters cover Joe Strummer & Bad Religion on ‘In the Wild’ deluxe edition (listen)

The Interrupters have released a deluxe edition of last year's great album In the Wild, featuring three bonus track: an acoustic version of “Raised By Wolves”, a cover of Joe Strummer’s “Get Down Moses”, and a live cover of Bad Religion’s “Sorrow”. You can listen to that and watch a video for the Bad Religion cover below.

Meanwhile, The Interrupters just started their co-headlining tour with Frank Turner which includes shows at NYC's The Rooftop at Pier 17 on May 12 and Asbury Park's Stone Pony Summer Stage on May 13, and those are both with Laura Jane Grace and Bedouin Soundclash. All dates are listed below.

THE INTERRUPTERS 2023 TOUR DATES

April 29—Minneapolis, MN—The Fillmore Minneapolis*

April 30—Chicago, IL—House of Blues

May 1—Pittsburgh, PA—Roxian Theatre *

May 3—Toronto, ONT—History*

May 5—Montreal, QUE—Olympia de Montréal*

May 6—Hampton Beach, NH—Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom*

May 7—Boston, MA —MGM Music Hall at Fenway*

May 10—Wallingford, CT—The Dome at Oakdale*

May 12—NYC, NY—The Rooftop at Pier 17*

May 13—Asbury Park, NJ—Stone Pony Summer Stage*

May 14—Philadelphia, PA—The Fillmore Philadelphia*

May 16—Norfolk, VA—NorVA*

May 17—Silver Spring, MD—The Fillmore Silver Spring*

May 19—Cincinnati, OH—Bogart’s*

May 20—St. Louis, MO—The Pageant*

May 21—Denver, CO—Fillmore Auditorium*

May 23—Salt Lake City, UT—The Complex*

May 24—Garden City, ID—Revolution Concert House

May 26—Monterrey, CA—California Roots Music and Arts Festival

May 27—Las Vegas, NV—Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival

May 29—Sacramento, CA—Ace of Spades

May 30—San Francisco, CA—The Fillmore

June 1—San Diego—SOMA

June 2—Los Angeles, CA—The Wiltern

June 3—Anaheim, CA—House of Blues

*Frank Turner co-headline with The Interrupters