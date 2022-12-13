The Interrupters & Frank Turner announce co-headline tour with Laura Jane Grace & more

Modern ska-punk greats The Interrupters will continue to support their new album In The Wild in 2023 with a co-headlining North American tour with Frank Turner, plus support from Hepcat, Laura Jane Grace, Chuck Regan, Bedouin Soundclash, The Skints, The Bandulus, and Left Alone, varying by date. Tickets go on sale Friday (12/16) at 10 AM local.

"With the recent release of our fourth album In The Wild, we are so excited to get back out on the road and celebrate live music across the U.S. and Canada with the incredibly talented Frank Turner and so many of our amazing friends," The Interrupters say. "We can’t wait to see you all! This is gonna be a party!!"

Frank adds, "After doing 50 states in 50 days last summer, I was wondering how you follow that, in terms of touring the USA… And now I know - team up with one of the best punk bands out there. I’m really excited to share a stage with The Interrupters, it feels like a meeting of minds and music. I can’t wait to hit the road."

The NYC-area gets two stops: The Rooftop at Pier 17 on May 12 and Asbury Park's Stone Pony Summer Stage on May 13, and those are both with Laura Jane Grace. All dates are listed below.

The Interrupters also just released an acoustic version of "Raised By Wolves." Check it out:

The Interrupters -- 2023 Tour Dates

April 20—Portland, OR—Roseland Theater

April 21—Seattle, WA—Showbox Sodo

April 23—Vancouver, BC—Commodore Ballroom

April 25—Edmonton, ALB—Midway Music Hall*

April 26—Calgary, ALB—MacEwan Hall*

April 27—Missoula, MT—The Wilma*

April 29—Minneapolis, MN—The Fillmore Minneapolis*

April 30—Chicago, IL—House of Blues

May 1—Pittsburgh, PA—Roxian Theatre *

May 3—Toronto, ONT—History*

May 5—Montreal, QUE—Olympia de Montréal*

May 6—Hampton Beach, NH—Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom*

May 7—Boston, MA —MGM Music Hall at Fenway*

May 10—Wallingford, CT—The Dome at Oakdale*

May 12—NYC, NY—The Rooftop at Pier 17*

May 13—Asbury Park, NJ—Stone Pony Summer Stage*

May 14—Philadelphia, PA—The Fillmore Philadelphia*

May 16—Norfolk, VA—NorVA*

May 17—Silver Spring, MD—The Fillmore Silver Spring*

May 19—Cincinnati, OH—Bogart's*

May 20—St. Louis, MO—The Pageant*

May 21—Denver, CO—Fillmore Auditorium*

May 23—Salt Lake City, UT—The Complex*

May 24—Garden City, ID—Revolution Concert House

May 26—Monterrey, CA—California Roots Music and Arts Festival+

May 27—Las Vegas, NV—Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival+

May 29—Sacramento, CA—Ace of Spades

May 30—San Francisco, CA—The Fillmore

June 1—San Diego—SOMA

June 2—Los Angeles, CA—The Wiltern

June 3—Anaheim, CA—House of Blues

*Frank Turner co-headline with The Interrupters

+Festival date

