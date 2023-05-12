The Interrupters & Frank Turner are here – win tix to Saturday’s NJ show w/ Chuck Ragan

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls and The Interrupters' co-headlining spring tour hits the NYC-area for a pair of shows starting tonight: Friday (5/12) at The Rooftop at Pier 17, and Saturday (5/13) at Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park, both with Chuck Ragan of Hot Water Music and Bedouin Soundclash. Tickets are still available, and we're giving away a pair of tickets to the NJ show! Enter for a chance to win below.

