The Interrupters played NYC & NJ with Frank Turner (pics), announce tour with Dropkick Murphys

The Interrupters and Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls are in the midst of their co-headlining spring tour, which stopped in the NYC area for a pair of shows on Friday (at The Rooftop at Pier 17) and Saturday (at Asbury Park's Stone Pony Summer Stage, kicking off the venue's season). They were joined by Chuck Ragan of Hot Water Music and Bedouin Soundclash for both shows, and you can see pictures of the whole night at Pier 17 by Ryan Muir, along with setlists and attendee-taken video clips, below.

The Interrupters have also just announced that they'll be on tour with Dropkick Murphys and Jesse Ahern this fall. Dropkick Murphys just wrapped up an acoustic tour supporting their most recent album Okemah Rising, and they're going electric for this new outing, which runs through September and October. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10am local, and you can see all dates below.

Setlist: The Interrupters @ The Rooftop at Pier 17, 5/12/2023 (via)

Take Back the Power

Title Holder

Judge Not

On a Turntable

Kiss the Ground

In The Mirror

Raised By Wolves

Anything Was Better

White Noise

She Got Arrested

By My Side

Gave You Everything

Alien

Family

She's Kerosene

Setlist: Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls @ The Rooftop at Pier 17, 5/12/2023 (via)

Punches

1933

Get Better

Recovery

Try This at Home

The Next Storm

Non Serviam

Haven't Been Doing So Well

Polaroid Picture

Solo Acoustic

Be More Kind

The Ballad of Me and My Friends

Full Band

If Ever I Stray

Photosynthesis

Out of Breath

I Still Believe

Four Simple Words

Setlist: The Interrupters @ Stone Pony Summer Stage, 5/13/2023 (via)

Take Back the Power

Title Holder

Judge Not

On a Turntable

Kiss the Ground

In The Mirror

Hungry Heart (Bruce Springsteen cover) (snippet)

Raised By Wolves

White Noise

Worst for Me

She Got Arrested

By My Side

Gave You Everything

Alien

Sorrow (Bad Religion cover) (with Chuck Ragan)

Family

She's Kerosene

Setlist: Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls @ Stone Pony Summer Stage, 5/13/2023 (via)

Punches

1933

Get Better

Recovery

Try This at Home

The Next Storm

Non Serviam

Haven't Been Doing So Well

Polaroid Picture

The Road (Solo acoustic)

If Ever I Stray

Photosynthesis

Out of Breath

I Still Believe (with Chuck Ragan and Todd Beam on harmonica)

Four Simple Words

Dropkick Murphys/The Interrupters/Jesse Ahern -- 2023 Tour Dates

Wed., Sept. 27 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

Thu., Sept. 28 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Fri., Sept. 29 - Gilford, NH - Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sat., Sept. 30 - Syracuse, NY - Upstate Medical University Arena @ Oncenter

Sun., Oct. 1 - Charlottesville, VA - Ting Pavilion

Tue., Oct. 3 - North Little Rock, AR - The Theater @ Simmons Bank Arena

Wed., Oct. 4 - Wichita, KS - WAVE

Thu., Oct. 5 - Omaha, NE - The Astro

Fri., Oct. 6 - Springfield, MO - Shrine Mosque

Sat., Oct. 7 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

Sun., Oct. 8 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port

Tue., Oct. 10 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel ABQ

Wed., Oct. 11 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena

Thu., Oct. 12 - Rapid City, SD - Summit Arena

Fri., Oct. 13 - Brookings, SD - Swiftel Center

Sat., Oct. 14 - Fargo, ND - Scheels Arena

Sun., Oct. 15 - Mankato, MN - Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center – Grand Hall

Tue., Oct. 17 - Duluth, MN - AMSOIL Arena

Wed., Oct. 18 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy PowerHouse

Thu., Oct. 19 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center

Fri., Oct. 20 - Rockford, IL - BMO Center

Sat., Oct. 21 - Saginaw, MI - The Dow Event Center

Sun., Oct. 22 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center

Tue., Oct. 24 - Buffalo, NY - RiverWorks

Thu., Oct. 26 - Johnstown, PA - 1st Summit Arena

Fri., Oct. 27 - Greensboro, NC - White Oak Amphitheatre

Sat., Oct. 28 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit

Sun., Oct. 29 - Huntington, WV - Mountain Health Arena