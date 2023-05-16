The Interrupters played NYC & NJ with Frank Turner (pics), announce tour with Dropkick Murphys
The Interrupters and Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls are in the midst of their co-headlining spring tour, which stopped in the NYC area for a pair of shows on Friday (at The Rooftop at Pier 17) and Saturday (at Asbury Park's Stone Pony Summer Stage, kicking off the venue's season). They were joined by Chuck Ragan of Hot Water Music and Bedouin Soundclash for both shows, and you can see pictures of the whole night at Pier 17 by Ryan Muir, along with setlists and attendee-taken video clips, below.
The Interrupters have also just announced that they'll be on tour with Dropkick Murphys and Jesse Ahern this fall. Dropkick Murphys just wrapped up an acoustic tour supporting their most recent album Okemah Rising, and they're going electric for this new outing, which runs through September and October. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10am local, and you can see all dates below.
Setlist: The Interrupters @ The Rooftop at Pier 17, 5/12/2023 (via)
Take Back the Power
Title Holder
Judge Not
On a Turntable
Kiss the Ground
In The Mirror
Raised By Wolves
Anything Was Better
White Noise
She Got Arrested
By My Side
Gave You Everything
Alien
Family
She's Kerosene
Setlist: Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls @ The Rooftop at Pier 17, 5/12/2023 (via)
Punches
1933
Get Better
Recovery
Try This at Home
The Next Storm
Non Serviam
Haven't Been Doing So Well
Polaroid Picture
Solo Acoustic
Be More Kind
The Ballad of Me and My Friends
Full Band
If Ever I Stray
Photosynthesis
Out of Breath
I Still Believe
Four Simple Words
Setlist: The Interrupters @ Stone Pony Summer Stage, 5/13/2023 (via)
Take Back the Power
Title Holder
Judge Not
On a Turntable
Kiss the Ground
In The Mirror
Hungry Heart (Bruce Springsteen cover) (snippet)
Raised By Wolves
White Noise
Worst for Me
She Got Arrested
By My Side
Gave You Everything
Alien
Sorrow (Bad Religion cover) (with Chuck Ragan)
Family
She's Kerosene
Setlist: Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls @ Stone Pony Summer Stage, 5/13/2023 (via)
Punches
1933
Get Better
Recovery
Try This at Home
The Next Storm
Non Serviam
Haven't Been Doing So Well
Polaroid Picture
The Road (Solo acoustic)
If Ever I Stray
Photosynthesis
Out of Breath
I Still Believe (with Chuck Ragan and Todd Beam on harmonica)
Four Simple Words
Dropkick Murphys/The Interrupters/Jesse Ahern -- 2023 Tour Dates
Wed., Sept. 27 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater
Thu., Sept. 28 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
Fri., Sept. 29 - Gilford, NH - Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion
Sat., Sept. 30 - Syracuse, NY - Upstate Medical University Arena @ Oncenter
Sun., Oct. 1 - Charlottesville, VA - Ting Pavilion
Tue., Oct. 3 - North Little Rock, AR - The Theater @ Simmons Bank Arena
Wed., Oct. 4 - Wichita, KS - WAVE
Thu., Oct. 5 - Omaha, NE - The Astro
Fri., Oct. 6 - Springfield, MO - Shrine Mosque
Sat., Oct. 7 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
Sun., Oct. 8 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port
Tue., Oct. 10 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel ABQ
Wed., Oct. 11 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena
Thu., Oct. 12 - Rapid City, SD - Summit Arena
Fri., Oct. 13 - Brookings, SD - Swiftel Center
Sat., Oct. 14 - Fargo, ND - Scheels Arena
Sun., Oct. 15 - Mankato, MN - Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center – Grand Hall
Tue., Oct. 17 - Duluth, MN - AMSOIL Arena
Wed., Oct. 18 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy PowerHouse
Thu., Oct. 19 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center
Fri., Oct. 20 - Rockford, IL - BMO Center
Sat., Oct. 21 - Saginaw, MI - The Dow Event Center
Sun., Oct. 22 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center
Tue., Oct. 24 - Buffalo, NY - RiverWorks
Thu., Oct. 26 - Johnstown, PA - 1st Summit Arena
Fri., Oct. 27 - Greensboro, NC - White Oak Amphitheatre
Sat., Oct. 28 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit
Sun., Oct. 29 - Huntington, WV - Mountain Health Arena