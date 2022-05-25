The Interrupters share “Anything Was Better” off upcoming LP

LA ska-punks The Interrupters have shared the second single off their anticipated new album In The Wild, following the great lead single "In The Mirror." The new one's called "Anything Was Better," and this one tones down the ska side in favor of a big, top-of-your-lungs punk anthem, and it sounds primed to incite singalongs on their upcoming tour. Listen and watch the lyric video below.

In The Wild comes out 8/5 via Epitaph/Hellcat, and it features one song with Rancid's Tim Armstrong and The Bodysnatchers' Rhoda Dakar, one with two members of Hepcat, and one with The Skints.

The Interrupters are also doing a co-headlining tour with Flogging Molly, with support from Tiger Army and The Skints, including NYC-area shows on June 30 at The Rooftop at Pier 17 and July 3 at Stone Pony Summer Stage. All dates are listed below.

