The Interrupters share “Anything Was Better” off upcoming LP
LA ska-punks The Interrupters have shared the second single off their anticipated new album In The Wild, following the great lead single "In The Mirror." The new one's called "Anything Was Better," and this one tones down the ska side in favor of a big, top-of-your-lungs punk anthem, and it sounds primed to incite singalongs on their upcoming tour. Listen and watch the lyric video below.
In The Wild comes out 8/5 via Epitaph/Hellcat, and it features one song with Rancid's Tim Armstrong and The Bodysnatchers' Rhoda Dakar, one with two members of Hepcat, and one with The Skints.
The Interrupters are also doing a co-headlining tour with Flogging Molly, with support from Tiger Army and The Skints, including NYC-area shows on June 30 at The Rooftop at Pier 17 and July 3 at Stone Pony Summer Stage. All dates are listed below.
Flogging Molly / The Interrupters / Tiger Army / The Skints -- 2022 Tour Dates
June 7th – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
June 8th – Cincinnati, OH – The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park
June 10th – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 11th – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
June 12th – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre
June 14th – St. Louis, MO – St. Louis Music Park
June 15th – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
June 17th – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
June 18th – Detroit, MI – Meadow Brook
June 19th – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion
June 21st – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
June 22nd – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem
June 24th – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at the Mann
June 25th – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!
June 26th – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
June 28th – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl
June 30th – New York, NY – Pier 17
July 1st – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion
July 2nd – Lewiston, NY – Artpark
July 3rd – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summerstage
Sept. 9th – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom Outdoors
Sept. 10th – Dillon, CO – Dillon Amphitheater
Sept. 11th – Salt Lake City, UT – Complex Outdoors - The Lot
Sept. 13th – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater
Sept. 14th – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Sept. 16th – Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheater
Sept. 17th – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater
Sept. 21st – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre