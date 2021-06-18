The Interrupters streaming ‘Live In Tokyo!’ album, premiering film next week (win tix!)

LA ska-punks The Interrupters haven't released a new album since 2018's very fun Fight the Good Fight, but now they've put out a live album, Live In Tokyo!, which was recorded at their set at 2019's Tokyo’s Summer Sonic Festival (their first time in Japan). It features energized performances of fan faves like "She's Kerosene," "Gave You Everything," "Take Back The Power," "Family," their cover of Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy," and more. Before "Take Back The Power," they said, "This next song is a protest song but it's also a unity song. Because there's no room for any racism, there's no room for any sexism, there's no room for any homophobia, there's no room for any bigotry of any kind." The album's out now digitally on Hellcat/Epitaph and you can stream it below. It'll get a vinyl/CD release on July 9.

The Interrupters will also premiere the accompanying film, Live In Tokyo! – This Is My Family!, in North & South America on Thursday (6/24) at 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now, and we're also giving away a few tickets! Enter the contest widget below for a chance to win. Trailer and live videos for two of the songs below too.

The Interrupters are set to open Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy's rescheduled Hella Mega Tour, including a stop at NYC's Citi Field (tickets). In 2022, they'll head to Europe with Dropkick Murphys, which is after Dropkick Murphys' US tour with Interrupters collaborators Rancid. All US dates are listed below.

In related news, we just added Rancid records to our store.

The Interrupters film



Green Day / Weezer / Fall Out Boy / The Interrupters -- 2021 Tour Dates

7/29 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park

7/31 Jacksonville, FL TIAA Bank Field

8/1 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium

8/4 Flushing, NY Citi Field

8/5 Boston, MA Fenway Park

8/8 Washington, DC Nationals Park

8/10 Detroit, MI Comerica Park

8/13 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

8/15 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

8/17 Columbus, OH Historic Crew Stadium

8/19 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park

8/20 Philadelphia, PA Citizen’s Bank Park

8/23 Minneapolis, MN Target Field

8/25 Denver, CO Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

8/27 San Francisco, CA Oracle Park

8/29 San Diego, CA PetCo Park

9/1 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest

9/3 Los Angeles, CA Dodger Stadium

9/6 Seattle, WA T Mobile Park