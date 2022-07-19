The Interrupters team with 2 Tone legend Rhoda Dakar & Tim Armstrong on new song (listen)
When The Interrupters announced their upcoming fourth album In The Wild, they revealed that it has a handful of exciting guests, including frequent collaborator Tim Armstrong of Rancid, 2 Tone legend Rhoda Dakar of The Bodysnatchers and The Special AKA, third wave ska legends Hepcat, and modern-day UK punky reggae greats The Skints. Two of those guests -- Tim Armstrong and Rhoda Dakar -- are on the same song, "As We Live," and that song is out today.
"Love is the fuel for everything beautiful in the world," Aimee Interrupter says of the song. "Love should be approached with urgency and that’s what we are trying to capture with this song. It is truly humbling to have musical legends, Tim Armstrong and Rhoda Dakar co-writing and singing this one with us." This one's a darker, minor-key song, and it finds The Interrupters really leaning into their 2 Tone and Jamaican ska influences, complete with a vintage-style horn solo and Caribbean-style drum breaks. Check it out below.
The Interrupters are also playing Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday (7/21), and they're touring Europe/the UK in August/early September before resuming their co-headlining US tour with Flogging Molly, which features support from Tiger Army and The Skints. All dates are listed below.
The Interrupters -- 2022 Tour Dates
Aug. 7th – Tilburg, Netherlands – Poppodium 013
Aug. 8th – Lokeren, Belgium – Lokerse Feesten
Aug. 9th – Cologne, Germany – Live Music Hall
Aug. 11th – Tolmin, Slovenia – PUNK ROCK HOLIDAY 2022
Aug. 12th – Igea Marina, Italy – Bay Fest 2022
Aug. 13th – Linz, Austria – Tabakfabrik Linz
Aug. 16th – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys Neue Welt
Aug. 17th – Hamburg, Germany – Markthalle
Aug. 20th – Tiverton, United Kingdom – Beautiful Days Festival 2022
Aug. 21st – Bristol, United Kingdom – Marble Factory
Aug. 23rd – Nottingham, United Kingdom – Rock City
Aug. 24th – Leeds, United Kingdom – O2 Academy Leeds
Aug. 29th – Manchester, United Kingdom – Manchester Academy
Aug. 31st – Glasgow, United Kingdom – Barrowland Ballroom
Sept. 2nd – Birmingham, United Kingdom – O2 Institute
Sept. 3rd – London, United Kingdom – O2 Academy Brixton
with Flogging Molly, Tiger Army, The Skints:
Sept. 9th – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom Outdoors
Sept. 10th – Dillon, CO – Dillon Amphitheater
Sept. 11th – Salt Lake City, UT – Complex Outdoors - The Lot
Sept. 13th – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater
Sept. 14th – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Sept. 16th – Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheater
Sept. 17th – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater
Sept. 21st – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Sept. 23rd – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union
Sept. 24th – Irvine, CA – Five Point Amphitheatre
Sept. 25th – Las Vegas, CA – Mandalay Bay Beach Stage