The Interrupters team with 2 Tone legend Rhoda Dakar & Tim Armstrong on new song (listen)

When The Interrupters announced their upcoming fourth album In The Wild, they revealed that it has a handful of exciting guests, including frequent collaborator Tim Armstrong of Rancid, 2 Tone legend Rhoda Dakar of The Bodysnatchers and The Special AKA, third wave ska legends Hepcat, and modern-day UK punky reggae greats The Skints. Two of those guests -- Tim Armstrong and Rhoda Dakar -- are on the same song, "As We Live," and that song is out today.

"Love is the fuel for everything beautiful in the world," Aimee Interrupter says of the song. "Love should be approached with urgency and that’s what we are trying to capture with this song. It is truly humbling to have musical legends, Tim Armstrong and Rhoda Dakar co-writing and singing this one with us." This one's a darker, minor-key song, and it finds The Interrupters really leaning into their 2 Tone and Jamaican ska influences, complete with a vintage-style horn solo and Caribbean-style drum breaks. Check it out below.

The Interrupters are also playing Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday (7/21), and they're touring Europe/the UK in August/early September before resuming their co-headlining US tour with Flogging Molly, which features support from Tiger Army and The Skints. All dates are listed below.

The Interrupters -- 2022 Tour Dates

Aug. 7th – Tilburg, Netherlands – Poppodium 013

Aug. 8th – Lokeren, Belgium – Lokerse Feesten

Aug. 9th – Cologne, Germany – Live Music Hall

Aug. 11th – Tolmin, Slovenia – PUNK ROCK HOLIDAY 2022

Aug. 12th – Igea Marina, Italy – Bay Fest 2022

Aug. 13th – Linz, Austria – Tabakfabrik Linz

Aug. 16th – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys Neue Welt

Aug. 17th – Hamburg, Germany – Markthalle

Aug. 20th – Tiverton, United Kingdom – Beautiful Days Festival 2022

Aug. 21st – Bristol, United Kingdom – Marble Factory

Aug. 23rd – Nottingham, United Kingdom – Rock City

Aug. 24th – Leeds, United Kingdom – O2 Academy Leeds

Aug. 29th – Manchester, United Kingdom – Manchester Academy

Aug. 31st – Glasgow, United Kingdom – Barrowland Ballroom

Sept. 2nd – Birmingham, United Kingdom – O2 Institute

Sept. 3rd – London, United Kingdom – O2 Academy Brixton

with Flogging Molly, Tiger Army, The Skints:

Sept. 9th – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom Outdoors

Sept. 10th – Dillon, CO – Dillon Amphitheater

Sept. 11th – Salt Lake City, UT – Complex Outdoors - The Lot

Sept. 13th – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

Sept. 14th – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Sept. 16th – Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheater

Sept. 17th – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater

Sept. 21st – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Sept. 23rd – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union

Sept. 24th – Irvine, CA – Five Point Amphitheatre

Sept. 25th – Las Vegas, CA – Mandalay Bay Beach Stage