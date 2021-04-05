The Isley Brothers release new song ft. Snoop Dogg, following Verzuz with Earth, Wind & Fire

Funk/soul legends The Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind & Fire got in the holiday spirit with a special Easter edition of Verzuz, hosted by Steve Harvey. They went hit for hit for two hours, with a mix of live performance (including a little collaboration between the two groups) and DJ D-Nice playing their classic records, and they told stories about their glory days. After ending with "September" vs "That Lady," The Isley Brothers premiered their new single, "Friends and Family," featuring Snoop Dogg. You can watch the video for the new song and some clips of the Verzuz event below.

Verzuz continues with a "How High" special on 4/20 with Method Man and Redman.