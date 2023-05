The Japanese House announces fall North American tour

The Japanese House has announced her first North American tour in four years. The fall dates begin in Philadelphia and wrap up in Boston, running through November and into December. See all dates below.

The NYC show is on November 2 at Webster Hall. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, June 2 at 10 AM local, with various presales starting Wednesday, May 31 at 10 AM.

In the End It Always Does, Amber Bain's second album as The Japanese House, is out on June 31 via Dirty Hit. Hear recent single "Sunshine Baby," featuring The 1975's Matty Healy, below.

The Japanese House Fall 2023 tour loading...

THE JAPANESE HOUSE: 2023 TOUR

June 29 - Kingston @ St John’s Church (Banquet Records)

June 30 - London @ XOYO (Rough Trade)

July 2 - London @ Finsbury Park (w/ The 1975)

October 12 - Glasgow @ SWG3

October 14 – Newcastle @ Upon-Tyne - Newcastle University

October 15 - Manchester @ New Century

October 16 - Nottingham @ Rescue Rooms

October 18 - Bristol @ The Trinity Centre

October 19 - Oxford @ O2 Academy Oxford

October 20 – Southampton @ 1865

October 22 - Birmingham @ O2 Academy Birmingham

October 23 - London @ Outernet

October 24 – Brighton @ CHALK

November 1 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

November 2 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

November 4 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

November 6 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle

November 7 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

November 8 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

November 10 - Austin, TX @ Emo's

November 11 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

November 12 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

November 14 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

November 16 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

November 17 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

November 18 - Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

November 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

November 21 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

November 23 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

November 24 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

November 25 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

November 27 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Salt Lake City Union Pacific Depot

November 28 - Denver, CO @Summit Music Hall

November 30 - Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

December 1 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's

December 2 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fineline

December 3 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

December 5 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

December 6 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

December 8 - Montréal, QC @ Studio TD

December 9 - South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground - The Ballroom

December 10 - Boston, MA @ Royale