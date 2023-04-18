The Japanese House preps new LP ft Bon Iver, The 1975, MUNA, more (hear 2 songs)

Amber Bain has announced her second album as The Japanese House, which is titled In the End It Always Does and will be out June 30 via Dirty Hit. She co-produced the album with The 1975’s George Daniel and Chloe Kraemer, and the album also features George's bandmate, Matty Healy, Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, MUNA's Katie Gavin, and more.

“I’d never worked with a woman or queer person [in that way] before,” Amber says of Chloe Kraemer. “It’s nice to have someone who completely understands your standpoint and shared experience. Also, I say ‘she’ in every song… so it’s important that someone understands that.”

The new single from the album is the delicate ballad "Sad to Breathe" that Amber says is one of the oldest songs on the album. “It was very different back then," she says, "it’s gone from being solely electronic to what it is now, mostly live/ acoustic instrumentation. It’s about that desperate feeling when someone leaves you and the disbelief that they could. It’s funny you could have those kind of insane dramatic thoughts, that feel so real at the time, but can by some miracle look back in fondness to your entire life being ruined. It all circles back around.”

Watch the "Sad to Breathe" video, and check out "Boyhood" as well, below.

attachment-japanese house in the end it always does loading...

In the End It Always Does Tracklisting:

Spot Dog

Touching Yourself

Sad to Breathe

Over There

Morning Pages

Boyhood

Indexical reminder of a morning well spent

Friends

Sunshine Baby

Baby goes again

You always get what you want

One for sorrow, two for Joni Jones