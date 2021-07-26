The Jayhawks announce North American tour dates

Americana greats The Jayhawks have announced North American tour dates, including stops in Minneapolis, Iowa City, Boulder, Chicago, Philly, DC, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, NYC, and more. West Coast dates are with Those Pretty Wrongs and there are four Texas shows with The Mastersons (Houston, Dallas and two nights in Austin). All dates are listed below.

The NYC show happens November 20 at Irving Plaza and tickets for that go on sale Friday, July 30 at 10 AM with presales starting Wednesday (7/28) at 10 AM -- use presale password SUNNY.

The Jayhawks released XOXO last year, which was the band's first album to feature songs and lead vocals from all four members. You can listen to that below.

Jayhawks - 2021/2022 Tour Dates

Sun, AUG 8 - Hartwood Acres Amphitheater - Hampton Township, PA

Thu, AUG 12 - Lake Harriet Bandshell Park - Minneapolis, MN

Fri, AUG 13 - Iowa Arts Festival - Iowa City, IA

Fri, AUG 20 - Chautauqua Auditorium - Boulder, CO

Sat, AUG 21 - The Mishawaka - Bellvue, CO

Thu, SEP 16 - Whisky X 2021 Chicago - Chicago, IL - with Shovels and Rope

Thu, OCT 7 - World Cafe Live - Philadelphia, PA

Fri, OCT 8 - The Hamilton Live - Washington, DC

Thu, OCT 21 - Neptune Theatre - Seattle, WA - with Those Pretty Wrongs

Fri, OCT 22 - Revolution Hall - Portland, OR - with Those Pretty Wrongs

Sat, OCT 23 - The Chapel - San Francisco, CA - with Those Pretty Wrongs

Sun, OCT 24 - The Chapel - San Francisco, CA - with Those Pretty Wrongs

Sat, NOV 20 - Irving Plaza - NYC

Wed, DEC 1 - House of Blues Houston - Houston, TX - with The Mastersons

Thu, DEC 2 - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX - with The Mastersons

Fri, DEC 3 - 3TEN ACL Live - Austin, TX - with The Mastersons

Sat, DEC 4 - 3TEN ACL Live - Austin, TX - with The Mastersons

Sun, DEC 5 - Sam's Burger Joint - San Antonio, TX - with The Mastersons

Sat, JAN 22, 2022 - Old Town School of Folk Music (matinee show) - Chicago, IL - with The Mastersons

Sat, JAN 22, 2022 - Old Town School of Folk Music (evening show) - Chicago, IL - with The Mastersons

Sun, JAN 23, 2022 - Old Town School of Folk Music (matinee show) - Chicago, IL - with The Mastersons

Sun, JAN 23, 2022 - Old Town School of Folk Music (evening show) - Chicago, IL - with The Mastersons

Fri, MAR 18, 2022 - Cayamo Cruise 14th Edition: A Journey Through Song - Miami, FL - with Indigo Girls, The Mavericks, Emmylou Harris, Dawes, Punch Brothers, Richard Thompson, Grace Potter