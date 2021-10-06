The Jazz Butcher (Pat Fish) has died

Pat Fish, who performed as The Jazz Butcher for nearly 40 years, has died. He was 64. Word came via his frequent collaborator and lead guitarist Max Eider, who wrote, "Very sad to announce that my old friend Pat Fish died suddenly but peacefully on Tuesday evening. Pat rocked my world in every way and his death leaves a big hole in my life and in my memory, much of which was only stored in his outsized brain. Goodbye mate and thanks for everything. I’m going to miss you."

Born Patrick Huntrods in 1957, Pat Fish put out records under variations of The Jazz Butcher name since the mid-’80s, making droll, often heartfelt VU-inspired guitar pop with a rotating cast of friends, including Bauhaus/Love & Rockets bassist David J, members of The Woodentops, Spacemen 3’s Sonic Boom, and Eider. In North America, records like Bloody Nonsense and Distressed Gentlefolk were college radio staples, and following those he released a series of terrific albums for Creation Records from 1988 though 1995.

While much of The Jazz Butcher's catalog was out of print in the late '90s and '00s, Fire Records began a reissue campaign a few years ago, including the just-announced Dr Cholmondley Repents: A-Sides, B-Sides and Seasides.

Pat, you'll be missed. Rest easy. Listen to some Jazz Butcher classics below.

David Whittemore, who took the above photo and has run the JBC website since basically the start of the internet, has set up a memorium.

