The Joy Formidable thrash around in a river in video for new song “Sevier” (watch)

The Joy Formidable's new album Into The Blue arrives this Friday (8/20) via Enci Records in North America, Full Time Hobby in Europe and Soundly Distro in the rest of the world (pre-order), and ahead of its release, we're premiering one last single and its video, "Sevier." It's a big, loud, sludgy rock song that will take you right back to the grunge era, and the video -- which features Ritzy Bryan thrashing around with her guitar in the Sevier river -- looks very '90s too. If you miss that era, this scratches the itch.

"The river Sevier runs 385 miles through Utah - close to where I live. It’s a metaphor for love & it’s journey," Ritzy says. "Are you staying in it, following it through all the seasons, cutting through mountains and canyons through all the hardships, or cutting (severing) loose? We loved the idea of water being a main element in the performance video; the churn of the waves against the calm of still water." Watch below.

The Joy Formidable will also be touring with Cuffed Up, including a NYC show on December 14 at Bowery Ballroom (tickets). All dates are listed below.

The Joy Formidable -- 2021 Tour Dates

11.23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

11.26 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

11.27 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

11.29 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

11.30 - Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy Theatre

12.02 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

12.04 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

12.05 - Kansas City, MO @ Riot Room

12.07 - Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

12.09 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

12.10 - Columbus, OH @ A & R Music Hall

12.11 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall

12.12 - Washington, DC @ 930 Club

12.13 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

12.14 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

12.16 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

12.17 - Albany, NY @ Empire Underground

12.18 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground