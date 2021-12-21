The Juliana Theory’s Joshua Fiedler lists his top 10 albums of 2021
Emo vets The Juliana Theory released their first album in over 15 years this year, A Dream Away, featuring new song "Better Now", and re-imaginings of some of their classics, including a black metal and jangle pop take on their most popular and beloved song, "We're at the Top of the World." Stream that below. They also returned to the road, playing rescheduled shows, with Mae, originally set for 2020, celebrating the (belated) 15th anniversary of their second LP, Emotion Is Dead.
We've been asking bands to tell us about their favorite music of 2021 as the end of the year draws near, and The Juliana Theory's Joshua Fiedler made us a list of his top ten albums of the year. Read it below.
Josh Fiedler of The Juliana Theory's Top 10 Albums of 2021
Hayley Williams - Flowers for Vases / descansos
Teenage Wrist - Earth is a Black Hole
Julien Baker - Little Oblivions
Death From Above - Is 4 Lovers
St. Vincent - Daddy’s Home
The Veronicas - Godzilla
Garbage - No Gods No Masters
Beabadoobee - Our Extended Play
PACK - Buying Up All Your Grey
The Joy Formidable - Into The Blue