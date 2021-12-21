The Juliana Theory’s Joshua Fiedler lists his top 10 albums of 2021

Emo vets The Juliana Theory released their first album in over 15 years this year, A Dream Away, featuring new song "Better Now", and re-imaginings of some of their classics, including a black metal and jangle pop take on their most popular and beloved song, "We're at the Top of the World." Stream that below. They also returned to the road, playing rescheduled shows, with Mae, originally set for 2020, celebrating the (belated) 15th anniversary of their second LP, Emotion Is Dead.

We've been asking bands to tell us about their favorite music of 2021 as the end of the year draws near, and The Juliana Theory's Joshua Fiedler made us a list of his top ten albums of the year. Read it below.

Josh Fiedler of The Juliana Theory's Top 10 Albums of 2021

Hayley Williams - Flowers for Vases / descansos

Teenage Wrist - Earth is a Black Hole

Julien Baker - Little Oblivions

Death From Above - Is 4 Lovers

St. Vincent - Daddy’s Home

The Veronicas - Godzilla

Garbage - No Gods No Masters

Beabadoobee - Our Extended Play

PACK - Buying Up All Your Grey

The Joy Formidable - Into The Blue