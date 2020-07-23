The Kickdrums & R.A. the Rugged Man team up on “Sleeping Limb” (listen)

The Kickdrums (aka producer/musician Alex Fitts) is releasing his new album Blurred Colors this Friday (7/24). It includes his recent single "The Power of Ideas" (ft. Blu, who just released a very good album with Exile last week), and the new single "Sleeping Limb" (ft. R.A. the Rugged Man, who released the very good All My Heroes Are Dead, which features The Kickdrums, earlier this year).

Alex provides R.A. with a neck-snapping, soul-sampling beat, and R.A.'s rhymes lock right into the grooves. Alex says:

R.A. and I started talking about working together years ago when we got connected on Twitter. I ended up producing and singing on a few tracks for his project All My Heroes Are Dead. While we were working on his stuff, I told him about my project, and he wanted to do a track for it as well. We went back and forth, and, in the end, I sat down and made something completely new because I loved the verse he sent and wanted it to be its own piece of music. Something that was woven into the project. I've had features over the years, but it never occurred to me to give someone their own track on my project. I thought it was a cool idea and something I've never done before.

That song premieres right here: