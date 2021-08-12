The Killers announce Terminal 5 show (vaccine & negative COVID test result required)

The Killers recently revealed that they'd be warming up for their big Central Park show with Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, and many more with another NYC show, at Terminal 5. That's now been officially announced. It happens on Thursday, August 19, and tickets go on sale Saturday, 8/14 at 10 AM.

They've also announced a COVID policy for the event, which requires both proof of vaccination AND a negative COVID test result taken within 48 hours before the show:

This event will require all attendees be both vaccinated and test negative for COVID-19. By purchasing a ticket, you understand and agree that in order to be allowed in the venue you must: 1) be fully vaccinated (i.e., 14 days post-final dose of the Pfizer, Moderna, or J&J vaccine); and 2) provide evidence of a negative test result for COVID-19 (PCR or antigen), taken within 48 hours before the show. Mask wearing will be encouraged throughout the venue. No refunds will be given for any failure to meet these requirements.

The Killers' new album, Pressure Machine, is out Friday 8/13, Phoebe Bridgers collaboration included, and if you miss Terminal 5 and Central Park, they'll be going on tour with Johnny Marr in 2022.