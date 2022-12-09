The Killers’ Brandon Flowers joined Sharon Van Etten on “Like I Used To” in Melbourne (watch)

Sharon Van Etten is on tour in Australia supporting her fantastic 2022 album We've Been Going About This All Wrong, and at her second night at Melbourne's Northcote Theatre, she was joined onstage by none other than The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers. Brandon sang Angel Olsen's part in her 2021 collaboration with Sharon, "Like I Used To," and sounded great doing so. Watch audience-taken video clips of the song below.

"Had such an amazing 2nd show tonight here in Melbourne and the epic Northcote Theatre," Sharon wrote on Twitter. "Thank you, Brandon Flowers for being such a sincere , humble , beautiful person. Loved singing with you - and Angel Olsen gave her blessing. Hope to do it again sometime. X"