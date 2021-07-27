The Killers, Elvis Costello, Polo G & more added to Central Park “mega-concert”

The lineup for the Central Park "mega concert" to celebrate NYC's reopening is here. Billed as "WE LOVE NYC: The Homecoming Concert," it happens on Central Park's Great Lawn on August 21, with gates opening at 3 PM and the show starting at 5 PM. In addition to already announced performers Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Patti Smith, and Jennifer Hudson, the lineup also features Jon Batiste, Andrea Bocelli, Kane Brown, LL Cool J, Elvis Costello, Lucky Daye, Earth Wind & Fire, Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds, Cynthia Erivo, Jimmy Fallon, Wyclef Jean, Journey, The Killers, Gayle King, Don Lemon, Barry Manilow, The New York Philharmonic, Polo G, Carlos Santana, and Rob Thomas.

"This is going to be an historic, monumental moment for all New Yorkers and all Americans," Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement. "I’ll put it plainly: You’re going to want to be here. This is truly once in a lifetime and we thank Clive Davis, Live Nation and Danny Meyer for all their efforts to help make this possible. This is a celebration of our city, of every working family who faced incredible challenges last year and overcame. This is a celebration for you."

Clive Davis, who helped book the show, adds, "There is absolutely no place more special than Central Park to celebrate the reopening of New York City. I consider the Mayor’s request a true honor; and, with Live Nation, we are curating an unforgettable show befitting of this historic occasion."

Free tickets will be available starting Monday, August 2 at 10 AM, with a Citi Cardmember Presale starting Thursday, July 29 at 10 AM. There will also be VIP tickets available for purchase at the same time, and you'll need to provide proof of vaccination to attend. If you miss out on the first ticket release, additional batches will be released at the following dates and times:

Tuesday, August 3 at 7 a.m. EDT

Wednesday, August 4 at 9 p.m. EDT

Thursday, August 5 at 7 a.m. EDT

Friday, August 6 at 10 a.m. EDT

Saturday, August 7 at 9 p.m. EDT

If you can't make it in person, the show will also stream on CNN starting at 5 PM ET.

Leading up to the Central Park show will be "Homecoming Week" concerts in NYC's other four boroughs. The lineups are still to be announced, but here's the schedule: