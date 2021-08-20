The Killers made live debuts of new songs at Terminal 5 (pics, videos, setlist)
The Killers played their first proper show since the pandemic at NYC's Terminal 5 last night (8/19) to warm up for their appearance at this Saturday's (8/21) big "WE LOVE NYC: The Homecoming Concert" in Central Park. Terminal 5 isn't exactly "intimate," but it's small for The Killers (whose 2022 tour with Johnny Marr includes two Madison Square Garden shows), and The Killers used the opportunity to play the songs from last year's Imploding the Mirage in front of an in-person audience for the first time, and songs from this year's Pressure Machine for the first time ever, along with plenty of other fan faves from throughout their career. See pictures, video, and the full setlist below.
photos by Rob Loud
The Killers @ Terminal 5 - 8/19/21 Setlist (via)
Dying Breed
Spaceman
Human
Blowback
Smile Like You Mean It
Run for Cover
A Dustland Fairytale
Runaways
Read My Mind
In the Car Outside
All These Things That I've Done
Caution
Mr. Brightside
Encore:
The Man
Sleepwalker
When You Were Young