The Killers & Phoebe Bridgers played “Runaway Horses” together at Czech festival (watch)

Phoebe Bridgers features on "Runaway Horses" on The Killers' most recent album, last year's Pressure Machine, and they performed the song together live for the first time at Czech Republic festival Colours of Ostrava on Thursday (7/14). "ok who got a video of me singing with the killers," Phoebe tweeted after Thursday's set; watch fan-taken clips below.

Phoebe also recently joined Clairo on "Bags" in Milan, and sang "Just Like Honey" with Jesus & Mary Chain at Glastonbury. See pictures from her Queens show last month below.

There's another high profile collaboration on the way for Phoebe, too: she appears on Marcus Mumford's debut solo album, which is out in September. Stay tuned for more on that.