The Killers playing Terminal 5 warmup show ahead of Central Park

The Killers are touring in 2022 with Johnny Marr in support of their new album Pressure Machine, including two NYC shows at Madison Square Garden on September 30 and October 1 (tickets). They'll be in NYC later this month, though, when they play "WE LOVE NYC: The Homecoming Concert," the free show happening on Central Park's Great Lawn on August 21, also featuring Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Elvis Costello, Polo G, and many more. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Brandon Flowers revealed that the band has one more NYC date before that one, too: a warm-up show at Terminal 5.

"We’re going to do a warmup gig at Terminal 5 [in New York City] before the Central Park show," Flowers told Rolling Stone. "We’ve done some incredible gigs at Terminal 5. I keep thinking of what song we’re going to open with. I hope I can keep my composure. Playing live is a part of our identity and something we’ve missed out on, that connection with people and that community."

No date has been announced for that yet, but stay tuned.

Meanwhile, drummer Ronnie Vannucci told Rolling Stone that the band chose to start their tour in 2022 instead of this year because of COVID. "We don’t want to be the band that brings back Covid, the K variant," he said. "There’s a lot of conjecture involved in touring and liability. And just out of general respect for people out there and keeping everyone healthy, we just wanted to be careful about that and not jump the gun."

Read the interview in full on Rolling Stone, and watch a teaser video for the new album below.