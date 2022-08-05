The Killers release new single, “Boy”

After debuting it live at Spain's Mad Cool Festival last month, The Killers have released new single "Boy." It's a bombastic mix of arena-sized heartland rock and buzzing new wave synths, closer to 2020's Imploding the Mirage than to last year's quiet, folky Pressure Machine. "This was the first song written after we had to cancel the Imploding The Mirage tour due to the pandemic," Brandon Flowers says. "I had recently moved back to Utah and started to make trips to Nephi, where I grew up. I found that the place I had wanted to get away from so desperately at 16 was now a place that I couldn’t stop returning to. I have a son approaching the age I was at that time in my life. With 'boy,' I want to reach out and tell myself - and my sons - to not overthink it. And to look for the “white arrows” in their lives. For me now, white arrows are my wife, children, my songs and the stage." The song was produced by The Killers, Stuart Price and Shawn Everett. Check it out below.

The Killers' rescheduled North American arena tour with Johnny Marr begins this month and hits NYC on September 30 & October 1 at Madison Square Garden. All dates are listed below.

The Killers -- 2022 Tour Dates

August 19, 2022 - Vancouver, CA - Rogers Arena

August 20, 2022 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

August 21, 2022 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

August 23, 2022 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

August 24, 2022 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

August 26, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

August 28, 2022 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River

August 30, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

August 31, 2022 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

September 8, 2022 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

September 9, 2022 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

September 10, 2022 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

September 13, 2022 - Miami, FL - FTX Arena

September 14, 2022 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

September 16, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

September 17, 2022 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

September 18, 2022 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena

September 20, 2022 - Saint Paul, MN - XCEL Energy Center

September 21, 2022 - Chicago, IL - United Center

September 23, 2022 - Toronto, CA - Scotiabank Arena

September 24, 2022 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell

September 26, 2022 - Verona, NY - Turning Stone Event Center

September 27, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

September 30, 2022 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

October 1, 2022 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

October 3, 2022 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

October 4, 2022 - University Park, PA - Bryce Jordan Center

October 6, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA - Peterson Events Center

October 7, 2022 - Cleveland, OH - Wolstein Center

October 8, 2022 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

October 10, 2022 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

November 21, 2022 - Auckland, NZ - Spark Arena

November 25, 2022 - Christchurch, NZ - Christchurch Arena

November 29, 2022 - Boondall, Aus - Brisbane Entertainment Centre

November 30, 2022 - Boondall, Aus - Brisbane Entertainment Centre

December 3, 2022 - Barossa Valley, Aus - Peter Lehmann

December 6, 2022 - Perth, Aus - Rac Arena

December 10, 2022 - Geelong, Aus - Mt Duneed Estate

December 13, 2022 - Melbourne, Aus - Rod Laver Arena

December 14, 2022 - Melbourne, Aus - Rod Laver Arena

December 17, 2022 - Hunter Valley, Aus - Hope Estate

December 19, 2022 - Sydney, Aus - Qudos Bank Arena