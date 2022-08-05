The Killers release new single, “Boy”
After debuting it live at Spain's Mad Cool Festival last month, The Killers have released new single "Boy." It's a bombastic mix of arena-sized heartland rock and buzzing new wave synths, closer to 2020's Imploding the Mirage than to last year's quiet, folky Pressure Machine. "This was the first song written after we had to cancel the Imploding The Mirage tour due to the pandemic," Brandon Flowers says. "I had recently moved back to Utah and started to make trips to Nephi, where I grew up. I found that the place I had wanted to get away from so desperately at 16 was now a place that I couldn’t stop returning to. I have a son approaching the age I was at that time in my life. With 'boy,' I want to reach out and tell myself - and my sons - to not overthink it. And to look for the “white arrows” in their lives. For me now, white arrows are my wife, children, my songs and the stage." The song was produced by The Killers, Stuart Price and Shawn Everett. Check it out below.
The Killers' rescheduled North American arena tour with Johnny Marr begins this month and hits NYC on September 30 & October 1 at Madison Square Garden. All dates are listed below.
The Killers -- 2022 Tour Dates
August 19, 2022 - Vancouver, CA - Rogers Arena
August 20, 2022 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
August 21, 2022 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
August 23, 2022 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
August 24, 2022 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
August 26, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
August 28, 2022 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River
August 30, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
August 31, 2022 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
September 8, 2022 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
September 9, 2022 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
September 10, 2022 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
September 13, 2022 - Miami, FL - FTX Arena
September 14, 2022 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
September 16, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
September 17, 2022 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
September 18, 2022 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena
September 20, 2022 - Saint Paul, MN - XCEL Energy Center
September 21, 2022 - Chicago, IL - United Center
September 23, 2022 - Toronto, CA - Scotiabank Arena
September 24, 2022 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell
September 26, 2022 - Verona, NY - Turning Stone Event Center
September 27, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
September 30, 2022 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
October 1, 2022 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
October 3, 2022 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
October 4, 2022 - University Park, PA - Bryce Jordan Center
October 6, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA - Peterson Events Center
October 7, 2022 - Cleveland, OH - Wolstein Center
October 8, 2022 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
October 10, 2022 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
November 21, 2022 - Auckland, NZ - Spark Arena
November 25, 2022 - Christchurch, NZ - Christchurch Arena
November 29, 2022 - Boondall, Aus - Brisbane Entertainment Centre
November 30, 2022 - Boondall, Aus - Brisbane Entertainment Centre
December 3, 2022 - Barossa Valley, Aus - Peter Lehmann
December 6, 2022 - Perth, Aus - Rac Arena
December 10, 2022 - Geelong, Aus - Mt Duneed Estate
December 13, 2022 - Melbourne, Aus - Rod Laver Arena
December 14, 2022 - Melbourne, Aus - Rod Laver Arena
December 17, 2022 - Hunter Valley, Aus - Hope Estate
December 19, 2022 - Sydney, Aus - Qudos Bank Arena