The Killers say they’re already working on a new album for 2021, talk Vampire Weekend influence

The Killers just released their best album in at least a decade, Imploding the Mirage (read our review), and Brandon Flowers tells NME that they're already working on another album with the same producers (The War On Drugs collaborator Shawn Everett and Foxygen member Jonathan Rado) that they expect to release in 2021:

You know when people just say that? Every time someone makes a record they say that they have 50 songs and they’re going to release another record. We really are. We’re going to release another one in about 10 months. We’ve already gone back into the studio with [Jonathon, producer] Rado and Shawn [Everett, producer]. We did a week in Northern California. I had a lot of time on my hands. Before I’d normally be gearing up to tour, all of that time has gone back into writing more songs. It’s been pretty fruitful.

Brandon also adds:

I’m not writing a quarantine album or anything like that. You kind of just start hitting your stride when you’re finishing a record. You’re writing lyrics, you’re mixing everything, you’re in it – then you go on tour. It’s interesting to not be going on tour and having any of that stuff taking up my brain. I just went right back to the piano. I was already exercising my songwriting muscles so a lot of it came very quickly. Something powerful happened when I shut off the part of my brain that runs towards the grind and just started running towards the creative part of my brain.

Brandon also seemed to imply that the album would be out before the band's rescheduled 2021 tour dates, and he added, "It might be better than this one."

Brandon also spoke about the next album to The Independent:

“I’ve gotten quite pricked by nostalgia,” he says, “weirdly Nineties vibrations and ruminations on being a teenager in a town where I felt hopeless. This is the point where I’d usually be on tour promoting and celebrating the record that we just made and, having that swept out from underneath me, I just turned right back to the piano and the studio. I was pleasantly surprised to find that you kinda have this muscle that you’re exercising and massaging and strengthening while you’re writing and then you just go on tour and you stop it. It’s been real interesting to keep that going and a lot of songs have been coming. I predict a really quick turnaround for another record.”

Brandon also told NME that he was inspired by Vampire Weekend's Father of the Bride while writing Imploding the Mirage. "That really helped to propel us into the right direction and realise that we couldn’t just phone in The Killers’ record," he says. "We had to do better. I told Ezra [Koenig, the band’s frontman] that. I’m grateful for people like him." He adds, "It reminded me of how I felt when The Strokes’ ‘Is This It’ came out."

The Killers also mention that "the door is always open" for longtime member Dave Keuning (who sat out Imploding the Mirage) to return.