The Killers surprise-release ‘Imploding the Mirage’ deluxe edition with new bonus tracks

Last year, The Killers released their best album in ages with Imploding the Mirage, and then said they were already working on another new album for 2021, and last week they teased new music that found them reuniting with guitarist Dave Keuning, who sat out of Imploding the Mirage. Still no concrete word on that new album, but the band did just surprise-release a deluxe edition of Imploding the Mirage, featuring one brand new song and two alternate versions of songs from the original album.

The new song is called "C'est La Vie," which kind of has a Paul Simon-style polyrhythmic groove and which fits in perfectly with the songs on the album. The bonus tracks are a dialed-back "Wasatch Style" version of the album's stomping heartland rock lead single "Caution," and a bare-bones piano rendition of "Blowback," both of which were recorded live.

Stream the expanded edition of Imploding the Mirage below or here: