The Kills add 2nd NYC show w/ Bodega (BrooklynVegan Presale)

The Kills recently announced their first shows of the year, a pair of dates in NYC and LA, along with a show supporting Jack White in Mountain View, CA. They've now added second headlining shows in NYC and LA, each happening the day after the first. The new NYC show is on June 11 at Brooklyn Steel with support from Bodega, and you can get tickets early on BrooklynVegan Presale starting Wednesday, March 23 at noon. Check back here on Wednesday morning for the password. UPDATE: The password is BVBOWERY. If you miss out on our presale, tickets go on general sale Thursday, March 24.

See all of The Kills' upcoming dates below.

THE KILLS: 2022 TOUR

Sat, JUN 4 Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA *

Mon, JUN 6 Mayan Theatre Los Angeles, CA

Tue, JUN 7 Mayan Theatre Los Angeles, CA

Fri, JUN 10 Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

Sat, JUN 11 Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

* - w/ Jack White