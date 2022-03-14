The Kills announce NYC & L.A. shows (BV presale for Brooklyn Steel)

The Kills have announced shows in Los Angeles on June 6 at The Mayan with L.A. Witch, and NYC at Brooklyn Steel on June 10 with Bodega. Those are the duo's only shows on their schedule at the moment.

You can get Brooklyn Steel tickets early with the BrooklynVegan presale that starts Wednesday, March 16 at 10 AM. UPDATE: use password BVBOWERY.

If you miss out on our presale, tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, March 17 at 10 AM local time.

The Kills most recent album is 2016's Ash & Ice. Maybe there will be news of new music by the time these shows happen in June. Stay tuned.