The Kills played 2 Brooklyn Steel shows with Bodega (pics, video, setlists)
The Kills just wrapped up four headlining shows, two in Los Angeles and two in NYC, celebrating the deluxe reissue of their sophomore album, 2005's No Wow, for its 17 anniversary (order on gold vinyl) The NYC shows were on Friday and Saturday night (6/10 & 6/11) at Brooklyn Steel, and we caught night one. Along with their date opening for Jack White earlier this month, these were The Kills' first shows since 2019, but you wouldn't have known it from their charismatic stage presence, which builds off the chemistry between Alison Mosshart and Jamie Hince, and how good they sounded.
Both nights setlists included a good chunk of No Wow along with favorites from their other albums, including "Doing It To Death," "Heart of a Dog," "Kissy Kissy," "Black Balloon," and more. Night one got Blood Pressures' "Future Starts Slow" as part of the encore, and for night two they included "Sour Cherry" from Midnight Bloom. See both nights' setlists below.
Bodega opened both shows with a set of their catchy post-punk and new wave-inspired pop, including songs from their new album Broken Equipment. See pictures from night one of both bands, and a few fan-taken videos of The Kills from both nights, below.
SETLIST: THE KILLS @ BROOKLYN STEEL, 6/10/2022
No Wow
U.R.A. Fever
Murdermile
Kissy Kissy
Impossible Tracks
Rodeo Town
Baby Says
Love Is a Deserter
Telephone Radio Germany
The Last Goodbye
Black Balloon
Hard Habit to Break
Doing It to Death
Pots and Pans
Monkey 23
Encore:
Heart of a Dog
At the Back of the Shell
Future Starts Slow
Fried My Little Brains
SETLIST: THE KILLS @ BROOKLYN STEEL, 6/11/2022
No Wow
Murdermile
Kissy Kissy
U.R.A. Fever
Impossible Tracks
Baby Says
Rodeo Town
Love Is a Deserter
Telephone Radio Germany
The Last Goodbye
Black Balloon
Hard Habit to Break
Doing It to Death
Pots and Pans
Monkey 23
Encore:
Heart of a Dog
At the Back of the Shell
Fried My Little Brains
Sour Cherry