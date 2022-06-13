The Kills played 2 Brooklyn Steel shows with Bodega (pics, video, setlists)

The Kills just wrapped up four headlining shows, two in Los Angeles and two in NYC, celebrating the deluxe reissue of their sophomore album, 2005's No Wow, for its 17 anniversary (order on gold vinyl) The NYC shows were on Friday and Saturday night (6/10 & 6/11) at Brooklyn Steel, and we caught night one. Along with their date opening for Jack White earlier this month, these were The Kills' first shows since 2019, but you wouldn't have known it from their charismatic stage presence, which builds off the chemistry between Alison Mosshart and Jamie Hince, and how good they sounded.

Both nights setlists included a good chunk of No Wow along with favorites from their other albums, including "Doing It To Death," "Heart of a Dog," "Kissy Kissy," "Black Balloon," and more. Night one got Blood Pressures' "Future Starts Slow" as part of the encore, and for night two they included "Sour Cherry" from Midnight Bloom. See both nights' setlists below.

Bodega opened both shows with a set of their catchy post-punk and new wave-inspired pop, including songs from their new album Broken Equipment. See pictures from night one of both bands, and a few fan-taken videos of The Kills from both nights, below.

SETLIST: THE KILLS @ BROOKLYN STEEL, 6/10/2022

No Wow

U.R.A. Fever

Murdermile

Kissy Kissy

Impossible Tracks

Rodeo Town

Baby Says

Love Is a Deserter

Telephone Radio Germany

The Last Goodbye

Black Balloon

Hard Habit to Break

Doing It to Death

Pots and Pans

Monkey 23

Encore:

Heart of a Dog

At the Back of the Shell

Future Starts Slow

Fried My Little Brains

SETLIST: THE KILLS @ BROOKLYN STEEL, 6/11/2022

No Wow

Murdermile

Kissy Kissy

U.R.A. Fever

Impossible Tracks

Baby Says

Rodeo Town

Love Is a Deserter

Telephone Radio Germany

The Last Goodbye

Black Balloon

Hard Habit to Break

Doing It to Death

Pots and Pans

Monkey 23

Encore:

Heart of a Dog

At the Back of the Shell

Fried My Little Brains

Sour Cherry