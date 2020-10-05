The Kills prep ‘Little Bastards’ rarities comp, share “Raise Me” video

The Kills have dug through their archives for Little Bastards, a compilation of b-sides, demos, and other rarities dating from 2002 - 2009. The title is both an affectionate term for the songs as well as the name Alison Mosshart and Jamie Hince gave the drum machine they used in the early part of their career. "It was a Roland 880," says Jamie, "which isn’t strictly a drum machine – it's a sequencer, and an eight-track recorder, with its own drum machine built in, and that’s what we’d record all our beats on."

You can watch the new video for the 2009 demo of "Raise Me," and check out Little Bastards' tracklist and album art, below.

Little Bastards will be out December 11 via Domino.

The Kills - Little Bastards - tracklist:

1. SUPERPOWERLESS / Last Day Of Magic 7” (2008)

2. PASSION IS ACCURATE / Love Is A Deserter CD single (2005)

3. KISS THE WRONG SIDE / Cheap And Cheerful 7” (2008)

4. RAISE ME / Unreleased Demo (2009)

5. NIGHT TRAIN / Midnight Boom Digital Bonus Track (2008)

6. HALF OF US / No Wow 7” (2005)

7. LONDON HATES YOU / Tape Song 7” (2008)

8. I CALL IT ART / Monsieur Gainsbourg Revisited Compilation (2006)

9. FORTY FOUR / Black Balloon 7” (2009)

10. LOVE IS A DESERTER / Recorded for XFM (2005)

11. THE SEARCH FOR CHERRY RED / Pull A U 7” Single (2003)

12. MAGAZINE / Love Is A Deserter 7” (2005)

13. BLUE MOON / Future Starts Slow 7” Single (2009)

14. JEWEL THIEF / Fried My Little Brains 7” Single (2002)

15. BABY’S EYES / The Good Ones 7” Single (2003)

16. I PUT A SPELL ON YOU / Screamin’ Jay Hawkins Cover (2009)

17. RUN HOME SLOW / The Good Ones CD Single (2005)

18. WEED KILLER / Black Balloon 10” (2009)

19. THE VOID / No Wow Expanded Edition CD (2005)

20. SUGAR BABY / Fried My Little Brains CD single (2003)