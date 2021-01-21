The Kinks livestreaming new special based on ‘Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneygoround’

The Kinks recently reissued their 1970 album Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneygoround, which includes their hits "Lola" and "Apeman," as a deluxe 50th anniversary box set which was overseen by Ray Davies. It includes new medleys with Ray & Dave Davies "in intimate conversation in Ray’s kitchen," as well as nine new Ray Davies remixes and out-takes from the original session tapes, previously unreleased session and live tapes, instrumental and acoustic versions, previously unreleased demos and BBC material, 7" represses of "Lola" and "Apeman," a 60-page book, and more. “The album is a celebration of artistic freedom (including my own) and the right for anyone to be gender free if one wishes," says Kinks frontman Ray Davies. "The secret is to be a good and trusting person and friend.”

Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneygoround is also available in slightly less deluxe editions too. You can order it here and listen "The Follower - Any Time 2020" (one of the remix/medleys from the box set) and the remastered "This Time Tomorrow" from it below.

In celebration of this, The Kinks are presenting a one-man show titled The Moneygoround which was co-written by Ray Davies by and Paul Sirett, who worked with him on the 2008 stage musical Come Dancing as well as the BBC Radio 4 play "Arthur." The 45-minute play stars actor Ben Norris and features archival Kinks footage. “The Moneygoround' is a one-man show documenting a character facing the challenging circumstances of making an album under extreme pressure," says Ray. "This play, similar to a psychodrama, follows the ups and downs of the character as he plays out events in his life. He confronts the dark forces surrounding him after falling into an emotional and financial "hole" eventually he is saved by a song after confiding in his friend, Lola."

The Moneygoround will stream January 29 at 3 PM EST (8 PM GMT) via The Kinks' YouTube. You can watch the trailer for it now, below.

In other news, it seems like Ray and Dave are getting along better these days, and we spotted having Christmas walk together in London. Maybe there's still hope for that Kinks reunion.