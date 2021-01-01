The KLF hit streaming services for the first time

The KLF have finally put their their music on streaming services. At least some of it. While most their catalogue, including 1991 worldwide smash The White Room (which turns 30 in March) and ambient classic Chill Out, remains unavailable they have released a compilation, Solid State Logik 1, which includes collects some of the most notable records Bill Drummond and Jimmy Cauty released from 1988-1991 under a few different names. Those include KLF hits "What Time is Love," "3 AM Eternal," "Last Train to Trancentral," and "Justified and Ancient," their Gary Glitter-interpolating "Doctorin' the Tardis," which they released as The Timelords, and "It's Grim Up North" which came out under the name The Justified Ancients of Mu Mu. Listen to that, and watch some of their music videos, below.

Drummond and Cauty used The KLF as much as a high-concept subversive art project as a highly successful pop group, and famously ended the group in 1992 at the height of their popularity and deleted their entire catalogue. The two then formed The K Foundation who infamously burned most of their remaining profits from The KLF, a million pounds sterling, which was documented in the film K Foundation Burn a Million Quid which you can watch below.

Along with the new compilation, the KLF's gonzo, often amazing music videos are now officially available via their YouTube page and you can watch those below.

The statement notes "Further information can be found on a poster, fly posted under a railway bridge on the Kingsland Road in London on the 31st of December 2020" and you can see that poster, and read the full statement, below. Stay tuned for more details.

The KLF regrouped in 2017 not for a concert but a three-day event/festival, "Welcome to the Dark Ages," in Liverpool that involved Jarvis Cocker, ice cream vans and more.

KLF exist. KLF have appropriated the work done between the

1st of January 1987 and 31st of December 1991 by

The Justified Ancients of Mu Mu,

The Timelords

The KLF This appropriation was in order to tell a story in five chapters using the medium of streaming. The name of the story is SAMPLECITY THRU TRANCENTRAL. The five chapters are: 1. Kick Out The JAMs,

2. Pure Trance Series,

3. Come Down Dawn,

4. Moody Boys Selection

5. Solid State Logik (Parts 1 &2). If you need to know more about the work done by The Justified Ancients of Mu Mu, The Timelords or The KLF, you can find truths, rumours and half-truths scattered across the internet. From these truths, rumours and half-truths, you can form your own opinions. The actual facts were washed down a storm drain in Brixton some time in the late 20th century. Further information can be found on a poster, fly posted under a railway bridge on the Kingsland Road in London on the 31st of December 2020.

