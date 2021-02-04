The KLF release reworked ‘Chill Out’ album to streaming services

The KLF famously deleted their entire catalog in 1992, making all their records -- like hits "Justified and Ancient" and "What Time is Love?" -- unavailable to buy in shops, and then their music was never available on streaming services. That began to change at the start of this year, with the duo (Bill Drummond and Jimmy Cauty) putting new singles collection Solid State Logik 1 on streaming services and digital stores.

Now The KLF have released Chill Out, their classic and very influential 1990 ambient album, for digital. Kind of. The album, which was an imagined overnight journey across America's Gulf Coast from Texas through Louisiana, interspersed original music with samples from the likes of Elvis Presley, Fleetwood Mac, Van Halen, 808 State and more -- some (all?) of which were uncleared. This version of the album, which they call a "pre-mix," is titled Come Dawn Dawn and has had many of those samples (like Elvis) removed. The original Chill Out clocked in at 44 minutes -- Come Dawn Dawn is just 38 minutes. Here's the official KLF communique:

Come Down Dawn was released on the 4th of February 2021. Come Down Dawn is a Drive by The Justified Ancients of Mu Mu. A Drive is a journey in the head. The Drive took them from the Reverend Doctor Wade’s tabernacle in Brooklyn, New York to the Mesoamerican Pyramids near Mexico City. The Drive lasted just over a period of 43 hours. The Drive ended as dawn began to break on Sunday the 4th of February 1990 Come Down Dawn by The Justified Ancients of Mu Mu is also a pre-mix of Chill Out released by The KLF on the 5th of February 1990. Come Down Dawn was released the day before Chill Out, but 31 years later. All tracks were recorded live at Trancentral in late 1989 by The Justified Ancients of Mu Mu, featured guests include Evil Graham Lee on the pedal steel guitar, the Unknown Tuvan Shepherd on throat singing and the Reverend Doctor Wade on spiritual guidance.

You can listen to Come Dawn Dawn below. What might The KLF have in store for us next?

--