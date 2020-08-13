The Knife celebrating 20th anniversary with new reissues (and joining Bandcamp)

Swedish duo The Knife released their first 7" on August 14, 2000 and to celebrate that impending 20th anniversary, they're making some previously unreleased music available for the first time. Additionally, their label, Rabid Records, is joining Bandcamp on Friday, and will be posting music by The Knife, Fever Ray and Olof Dreijer for the first time.

Also on August 14, Mute Records, the duo's North American label, will be launching a series of vinyl and digital reissues. Those include a vinyl reissue of their "Pass This On" 7" and remixes of such Knife singles as "Heartbeats," "Pass it On," and "You Take My Breath Away."

Finally, Rabid Records will digitally reissue The Knife's soundtrack to 2003 Swedish thriller Hannah Med H, as well as a wide release of The Knife: Live At Terminal 5,

The Knife are also planning an event later this year to celebrate their 20th anniversary. Details are still to be announced but in the meantime you can watch full video of The Knife: Live at Terminal 5, and check out a full list of The Knife releases that are coming out on August 14 below.

The Knife - Newly Available Albums and Remixes

The Knife: Live At Terminal 5

Hannah Med H Soundtrack

“Pass This On” 7” vinyl

“Heartbeats (The Knife Techno Remix)”

“Heartbeats (Style of Eye Remix)”

“You Take My Breath Away (Mylo Remix)”

“You Take My Breath Away (Puppetmasters Club Remix)”

“You Take My Breath Away (MHC Remix)”

“Pass This On (M.A.N.D.Y. Remix)”

“Pass This On (M.A.N.D.Y. Instrumental)”

“Pass This On (M.A.N.D.Y. Knifer Mix)”