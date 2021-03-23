The Knife releasing ‘Tomorrow, In A Year’ on vinyl for first time

The Knife's 2010 album, Tomorrow, In a Year, is getting its first-ever vinyl pressing and will be out August 20 via Mute/Rabid. It's part of the Swedish group's 20th anniversary celebration. Pre-orders are available now.

Tomorrow, in a Year is an unusual album for The Knife -- it's an opera commissioned by Danish performance group Hotel Pro Forma to mark the 150th anniversary of Charles Darwin’s On the Origin of Species, and for it, the group's Karin and Olof Dreijer collaborated with Mt. Sims and Planningtorock. "The theatre company wanted to make an opera about evolution theory and Darwin ideas," Olof told journalist Ruth Saxelby for an interview about this reissue. "And they asked if we could make music for that. We entered that project thinking, Of course, it’s important to talk about Darwin’s impact on fascism in Europe.​ It is as important as the colonial history of Europe — how Darwin’s ideas were misused to promote fascism. But throughout the project, it became clear that [the theatre company] was not interested in that. They were interested in biology and geology.”

The Knife still managed to make a work on their own terms, doing extensive research on Darwin, with Olof incorporating field recordings into the album. You can listen to the original album below.

Tomorrow, In A Year tracklist

A1. Intro

A2. Epochs

A3. Geology

A4. Upheaved

A5. Minerals

B1. Ebb Tide Explorer

B2. Variation Of Birds

B3. Letter To Henslow

B4. Schoal Swarm Orchestra

C1. Annie’s Box

C2. Tumult

C3. Colouring Of Pigeons

D1. Seeds

D2. Tomorrow In A Year

D3. The Height Of Summer