The Knife releasing ‘Tomorrow, In A Year’ on vinyl for first time
The Knife's 2010 album, Tomorrow, In a Year, is getting its first-ever vinyl pressing and will be out August 20 via Mute/Rabid. It's part of the Swedish group's 20th anniversary celebration. Pre-orders are available now.
Tomorrow, in a Year is an unusual album for The Knife -- it's an opera commissioned by Danish performance group Hotel Pro Forma to mark the 150th anniversary of Charles Darwin’s On the Origin of Species, and for it, the group's Karin and Olof Dreijer collaborated with Mt. Sims and Planningtorock. "The theatre company wanted to make an opera about evolution theory and Darwin ideas," Olof told journalist Ruth Saxelby for an interview about this reissue. "And they asked if we could make music for that. We entered that project thinking, Of course, it’s important to talk about Darwin’s impact on fascism in Europe. It is as important as the colonial history of Europe — how Darwin’s ideas were misused to promote fascism. But throughout the project, it became clear that [the theatre company] was not interested in that. They were interested in biology and geology.”
The Knife still managed to make a work on their own terms, doing extensive research on Darwin, with Olof incorporating field recordings into the album. You can listen to the original album below.
Tomorrow, In A Year tracklist
A1. Intro
A2. Epochs
A3. Geology
A4. Upheaved
A5. Minerals
B1. Ebb Tide Explorer
B2. Variation Of Birds
B3. Letter To Henslow
B4. Schoal Swarm Orchestra
C1. Annie’s Box
C2. Tumult
C3. Colouring Of Pigeons
D1. Seeds
D2. Tomorrow In A Year
D3. The Height Of Summer