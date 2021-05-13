The Knife repressing ‘Silent Shout’ on colored vinyl, streaming 2006 Sweden show

Karin and Olof Dreijer are continuing The Knife's 20th anniversary celebration with new vinyl repress of their great 2006 album Silent Shout that will be released August 20 via Rabid Records. The new edition is pressed on sequentially numbered, dark blue double vinyl and you can pre-order now and listen to the album below.

Before that, The Knife will stream their 2006 hometown performance at Trädgår'n in Gothenburg, Sweden which was part of their headline tour for Silent Shout. Using translucent projection screens at the front of the stage, the Silent Shout tour was a real audio-visual experience. You can watch the performance of "We Share Our Mother's Health" from the show below, and the whole thing airs on Friday (5/14) at 2 PM ET on YouTube.