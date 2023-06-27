The Knife’s Olof Dreijer releases first solo music in 14 years

Compared to his sibling Karin, we haven't heard too much from The Knife's Olof Dreijer since the duo decided to call it quits in 2014. But that is changing. He contributed to a handful of tracks on Karin's new Fever Ray album, and he recently released a collab LP with Mt Sims. Now he's released his first solo music since 2009.

“I’m very happy to be back making music again after some time doing other things,” says Dreijer of "Rosa Rugosa," which is out now via Hessle Audio. “I’m surprised to see how much fun I’m having making my own music after a longer period of working on other people's projects.”

"Rosa Rugosa" is danceable but maybe not an obvious banger, though it does have some of the trademarks The Knife used: swarming synths and off-kilter rhythms. “I’ve been trying to make some colorful, energetic music with emotional melodies, I hope there is room for that out on the dance floors,” Dreijer adds.

Listen below.