The KVB announce 2022 North American tour ahead of Cruel World fest

UK darkwave duo The KVB just released their terrific new album, Unity, via Geoff Barrow's Invada Records. The album finds them brightening up their sound just a little in all the right ways, mixing danceable post-punk, shoegaze and krautrock. You can listen to the whole thing below.

The KVB will be crossing the Atlantic this spring for Los Angeles' Cruel World Fest and will tour their way there, including stops in Philadelphia, NYC, Cambridge, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Cleveland, and Detroit. The NYC show happens at Brooklyn Made on May 4 and tickets go on sale Friday, December 3 at noon.

All tour dates are listed below.

THE KVB - 2022 TOUR DATES

05.03 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

05.04 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made

05.06 - Cambridge, MA @ Sonia

05.07 - Montreal, QC @ TBA

05.08 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

05.10 - Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

05.11 - Cleveland, OH @ The Grog Shop

05.12 -Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary

05.14 - Pasadena, CA @ Brookside at the Rose Bowl - Cruel World Fest

05.15 - Pasadena, CA @ Brookside at the Rose Bowl - Cruel World Fest