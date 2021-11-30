The KVB announce 2022 North American tour ahead of Cruel World fest
UK darkwave duo The KVB just released their terrific new album, Unity, via Geoff Barrow's Invada Records. The album finds them brightening up their sound just a little in all the right ways, mixing danceable post-punk, shoegaze and krautrock. You can listen to the whole thing below.
The KVB will be crossing the Atlantic this spring for Los Angeles' Cruel World Fest and will tour their way there, including stops in Philadelphia, NYC, Cambridge, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Cleveland, and Detroit. The NYC show happens at Brooklyn Made on May 4 and tickets go on sale Friday, December 3 at noon.
All tour dates are listed below.
THE KVB - 2022 TOUR DATES
05.03 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
05.04 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made
05.06 - Cambridge, MA @ Sonia
05.07 - Montreal, QC @ TBA
05.08 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
05.10 - Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle
05.11 - Cleveland, OH @ The Grog Shop
05.12 -Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary
05.14 - Pasadena, CA @ Brookside at the Rose Bowl - Cruel World Fest
05.15 - Pasadena, CA @ Brookside at the Rose Bowl - Cruel World Fest