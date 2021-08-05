The Last Gang deliver reggae-infused punk on ‘Noise Noise Noise’ title track (watch the video)

California punks The Last Gang have announced a new album, Noise Noise Noise, due October 8 via Fat Wreck Chords (pre-order). The album was co-produced by their label boss (and NOFX vocalist) Fat Mike, Useless ID's Yotam Ben Horin, and Cameron Webb, and as you can hear on the just-released title track, they've injected a strong reggae influence into their sound.

"Because COVID happened, I was allowed to not rush, and we stepped back and re-wrote songs," singer/guitarist Brenna Red said. "Then I went to Fat Mike’s to write with him, and he challenged me to write more Clash-influenced reggae. I listened to London Calling to get inspired, but I think Joe Strummer once said if you want to be inspired, don’t listen to your idols — listen to your idols’ idols. So I also listened to a lot of Toots And The Maytals and Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry, and a ton of Trojan Records compilations."

"Noise Noise Noise" puts a fresh spin on the classic reggae-punk sound, as you can hear for yourself by checking out the song and its video below.

The Last Gang also have upcoming West Coast shows with Bad Cop/Bad Cop and MakeWar, followed by a lengthy tour with Teenage Bottlerocket. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Noise Noise Noise

2. WFTW

3. Prosthetic Lost Cause

4. Shameless

5. Panic Dreaming

6. Gimme Action

7. New Skin

8. Paris Green

9. Intelligence Is a Plague

10. To the King

The Last Gang -- 2021 Tour Dates

12 Aug 2021 in Tempe, AZ, US @ Yucca Tap Room w/ Bad Cop/Bad Cop, MakeWar

13 Aug 2021 in Long Beach, CA, US @ Alex's Bar w/ Bad Cop/Bad Cop, MakeWar

14 Aug 2021 in San Diego, CA, US @ Casbah w/ Bad Cop/Bad Cop, MakeWar

15 Aug 2021 in San Pedro, CA, US @ The Sardine w/ Bad Cop/Bad Cop, MakeWar

15 Sep 2021 in Grand Junction, CO, US @ Mesa Theater w/ Teenage Bottlerocket

16 Sep 2021 in Salt Lake City, UT, US @ Metro Music Hall w/ Teenage Bottlerocket

17 Sep 2021 in Casper, WY, US @ Keg and Cork w/ Teenage Bottlerocket

18 Sep 2021 in Fort Collins, CO, US @ The Coast w/ Teenage Bottlerocket

19 Sep 2021 in Colorado Springs, CO, US @ Black Sheep w/ Teenage Bottlerocket

26 Sep 2021 in Las Vegas, NV, US @ Punk Rock Bowling 2021

3 Nov 2021 in Sacramento, CA, US @ Holy Diver w/ Teenage Bottlerocket

4 Nov 2021 in Albany, CA, US @ Ivy Room w/ Teenage Bottlerocket

5 Nov 2021 in Ventura, CA, US @ Gigi's Cocktail Lounge w/ Teenage Bottlerocket

6 Nov 2021 in San Diego, CA, US @ Brick By Brick w/ Teenage Bottlerocket

6 Nov 2021 in Silverado, CA, US @ Punk In The Park 2021

8 Nov 2021 in Las Vegas, NV, US @ The Dive Bar w/ Teenage Bottlerocket

9 Nov 2021 in Scottsdale, AZ, US @ Pub Rock Live w/ Teenage Bottlerocket

10 Nov 2021 in El Paso, TX, US @ Rockhouse w/ Teenage Bottlerocket

11 Nov 2021 in San Antonio, TX, US @ The Rock Box w/ Teenage Bottlerocket

12 Nov 2021 in Houston, TX, US @ White Oak w/ Teenage Bottlerocket

13 Nov 2021 in Dallas, TX, US @ Trees w/ Teenage Bottlerocket

15 Nov 2021 in Oklahoma City, OK, US @ The Blue Note w/ Teenage Bottlerocket

17 Nov 2021 in Kansas City, MO, US @ RecordBar w/ Teenage Bottlerocket

17 Nov 2021 in Urbana, IL, US @ Rose Bowl Tavern w/ Teenage Bottlerocket

18 Nov 2021 in Cincinnati, OH, US @ Northside Yacht Club w/ Teenage Bottlerocket

19 Nov 2021 in Cleveland, OH, US @ Grog Shop w/ Teenage Bottlerocket

20 Nov 2021 in Chicago, IL, US @ Chop Shop w/ Teenage Bottlerocket

21 Nov 2021 in Indianapolis, IN, US @ Melody Inn w/ Teenage Bottlerocket