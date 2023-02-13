The Lemon Twigs announce new album & tour, share “Any Time of Day” video

After three albums with 4AD, The Lemon Twigs have signed with Captured Tracks and will release a new album, Everything Harmony, on May 5. Brian & Michael D’Addario produced the album themselves and you can check out the artwork and tracklist below.

The new single from the album is "Any Time Of Day" which is full-on '70s soft rock and has an interesting origin story. “We were hired to write material and act in an interactive TV show about an imaginary ’70s brother band," say the D'Addarios. "We wrote a bunch of KISS type songs for the soundtrack plus this one. This one wasn’t quite right for the show, so we held it back. For a month in 2019, we filmed all 8 episodes. In the fallout of a high profile lawsuit taken by the company against Quibi, the show was shelved and remains on someone’s hard drive if not completely erased to save space. The song’s about the cyclical nature of life. Everything goes on and on. Out with the old, in with the new!”

Someone release those episodes! The "Any Time of Day" video comes with a video that pays homage to The Monkees and you can watch that below.

The Lemon Twigs have also announced a spring North American tour which wraps up in NYC at Irving Plaza on May 13. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, February 17 at 10 AM and all dates are listed below.

the lemon twigs everything harmony loading...

Everything Harmony:

When Winter Comes Around

In My Head

Corner Of My Eye

Any Time Of Day

What You Were Doing

I Don’t Belong To Me

Every Day Is The Worst Day Of My Life

What Happens To A Heart

Still It’s Not Enough

Born To Be Lonely

Ghost Run Free

Everything Harmony

New To Me

Tour Dates:

April 18 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West,

April 19 – Nashville, TN – Basement East

April 21 – Dallas, TX – Deep Ellum Art Co

April 22 – Austin, TX – 3Ten ACL Live

April 25 – Tucson, AZ – Club Congress

April 27 – San Diego, CA – Music Box

April 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour

April 29 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

May 1 – Portland, OR – Holocene

May 2 – Seattle, WA – Madame Lou's

May 5 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

May 6 – Chicago, IL – Sleeping Village

May 7 – Chicago, IL – Sleeping Village

May 9 -- Toronto, ON – Great Hall

May 10 – Montreal, QC – Bar Le Ritz PDB

May 12 – Boston, MA – The Sinclair

May 13 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

May 20 - Amsterdam, NL – London Calling Festival @ Paradiso

May 21 – Lille, FR – Le Grand Mix

May 23 – Berlin, DE – Frannz Club

May 24 – Nancy, FR – L'Autre Canal

May 25 – Paris, FR – La Trianon

May 27 – Brighton, UK – Chalk

May 28 – Bristol, UK – SWX

May 29 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3

May 31 – Manchester, UK – New Century Hall

June 1 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom