The Lemon Twigs announce new album & tour, share “Any Time of Day” video
After three albums with 4AD, The Lemon Twigs have signed with Captured Tracks and will release a new album, Everything Harmony, on May 5. Brian & Michael D’Addario produced the album themselves and you can check out the artwork and tracklist below.
The new single from the album is "Any Time Of Day" which is full-on '70s soft rock and has an interesting origin story. “We were hired to write material and act in an interactive TV show about an imaginary ’70s brother band," say the D'Addarios. "We wrote a bunch of KISS type songs for the soundtrack plus this one. This one wasn’t quite right for the show, so we held it back. For a month in 2019, we filmed all 8 episodes. In the fallout of a high profile lawsuit taken by the company against Quibi, the show was shelved and remains on someone’s hard drive if not completely erased to save space. The song’s about the cyclical nature of life. Everything goes on and on. Out with the old, in with the new!”
Someone release those episodes! The "Any Time of Day" video comes with a video that pays homage to The Monkees and you can watch that below.
The Lemon Twigs have also announced a spring North American tour which wraps up in NYC at Irving Plaza on May 13. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, February 17 at 10 AM and all dates are listed below.
Everything Harmony:
When Winter Comes Around
In My Head
Corner Of My Eye
Any Time Of Day
What You Were Doing
I Don’t Belong To Me
Every Day Is The Worst Day Of My Life
What Happens To A Heart
Still It’s Not Enough
Born To Be Lonely
Ghost Run Free
Everything Harmony
New To Me
Tour Dates:
April 18 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West,
April 19 – Nashville, TN – Basement East
April 21 – Dallas, TX – Deep Ellum Art Co
April 22 – Austin, TX – 3Ten ACL Live
April 25 – Tucson, AZ – Club Congress
April 27 – San Diego, CA – Music Box
April 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour
April 29 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel
May 1 – Portland, OR – Holocene
May 2 – Seattle, WA – Madame Lou's
May 5 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line
May 6 – Chicago, IL – Sleeping Village
May 7 – Chicago, IL – Sleeping Village
May 9 -- Toronto, ON – Great Hall
May 10 – Montreal, QC – Bar Le Ritz PDB
May 12 – Boston, MA – The Sinclair
May 13 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza
May 20 - Amsterdam, NL – London Calling Festival @ Paradiso
May 21 – Lille, FR – Le Grand Mix
May 23 – Berlin, DE – Frannz Club
May 24 – Nancy, FR – L'Autre Canal
May 25 – Paris, FR – La Trianon
May 27 – Brighton, UK – Chalk
May 28 – Bristol, UK – SWX
May 29 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3
May 31 – Manchester, UK – New Century Hall
June 1 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom