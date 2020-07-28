The Lemon Twigs share new single, tell us what they’ve been listening to during lockdown

The Lemon Twigs will release their new album, Songs for the General Public, on August 21 via 4AD. (It was originally due out in May but got pushed back due to COVID-19.) They've just shared "No One Holds You (Closer Than The One You Haven't Met)," another of Brian & Michael D'Addario's ambitious pop songs that play with a variety of post-Beatles orch-pop styles. Listen to that below.

We've been asking artists what music they've been listening to during pandemic lockdown, and Michael and Brian have each given us five songs, ranging from Allen Ginsberg to Gucci Mane. You can listen to their picks, and read commentary for each, below.

--

THE LEMON TWIGS - WHAT WE'VE BEEN LISTENING TO DURING QUARANTINE

Brian's picks:

Allen Ginsberg - "CIA Dope Calypso"

Allen Ginsberg’s ditty about the CIA’s involvement in the opium trade in South-East Asia during the Vietnam War.

--

Nina Simone - "Alone Again (Naturally)"

This version manages to take one of the saddest songs ever recorded, and make it even more depressing. It’s one of the heaviest things I’ve ever heard. The words are completely changed, personalized to relate to the death of her father. A new bridge is added that takes the song into totally new musical territory, as many of her covers do.

--

Gershon Kingsley - "Nowhere Man"

I’ve loved Perrey and Kingsley for a long time, but just recently heard Gershon Kingsley’s records. Pretty similar to the stuff he did with Jean Jacques Perrey, except maybe a bit looser, and less intricate than their records together. Less silly sound effects. When they went their separate ways they both jumped on the Moog train with Jean Jacques Perrey’s “Moog Indigo”, and Kingsley’s “Music To Moog By”. This is a really cool interpretation of a very famous song by the Beatles.

--

Guardiano Del Faro - "Sinfonia Al Sole Che Nasce (Ill Sole)"

Translates to symphony of the rising sun. I first discovered the record Domani, which is one of my favorite synth records. Then the record this song’s off of, Oasis. He writes beautiful melodies and dresses them up in really inventive ways both in arrangement and production. This one in particular gets me every time.

--

Lee Dorsey - Gotta Find A Job

Great song. Lyrics say a lot in two and a half minutes. Backed by the Meters. The guitar part is so melodic and unusual. Also love the two male background singers, featured all over this record.

--

Michael's picks:

Tisakorean- "Frito Lays"

Pure fun on tape.

--

Tisakorean- "Soapy Situations"

Can’t get enough of Tisakorean. His shit is so exciting to me. I listen to this album all the time.

--

Gucci Mane - "I Might Be"

Gucci for the party.

--

Simone Istwa - "Driving"

Really pretty song Simone just put out. Listening to it all the time. Didn’t know if I should add this one or Kiss Everyone. Simone’s got a lot of good shit.

--

bladee & ECCO2K- "LOVESTORY"

Such a chill gorgeous track. Could listen for hours and just zone out. Relaxes me. Video is sick. Daryl turned me onto Bladee.

--