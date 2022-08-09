The Lemonheads announce ‘It’s a Shame About Ray’ 30th Anniversary tour w/ Juliana Hatfield & more

The Lemonheads' It's a Shame About Ray turned 30 earlier this year, and they'll be continuing to celebrate by playing it in full on tour this fall. Opening for them at select stops on the tour are Juliana Hatfield, who played bass and sang backing on the album, Bass Drum of Death, and On Being an Angel. Their 11/18 show in Toronto is with Montreal punk vets The Nils and '90s alt-rock survivors Rusty. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show is at Le Poisson Rouge on December 15 with Juliana Hatfield and On Being an Angel. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, August 12 at 10 AM.

The Lemonheads also recently released an expanded 30th anniversary edition of It's A Shame About Ray, featuring a second disc with their cover of "Mrs Robinson," acoustic versions, radio sessions and more. You can pick it up on gold vinyl and standard black vinyl in the BV shop and listen to it below.

THE LEMONHEADS - 2022 TOUR DATES

11.17 Lititz, PA Mickey's Black Box

11.18 Toronto, ON Phoenix Theatre

11.19 Cleveland, OH Grog Shop

11.20 Bloomington, IL The Castle Theater

11.21 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room

11.23 Billings, MT Pub Station

11.25 Seattle, WA Showbox

11.26 Portland, OR Revolution Hall

11.28 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

11.29 Sacramento, CA Harlow's

12.1 San Diego, CA House Of Blues

12.2 Santa Ana, CA Observatory

12.3 Las Vegas, NV House Of Blues

12.4 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

12.5 Denver, CO Bluebird Theatre

12.7 Kansas City, MO Madrid Theatre

12.9 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue

12.10 Chicago, IL Metro

12.11 Detroit, MI Saint Andrew's Hall

12.12 Washington, D.C. 9.30 Club

12.14 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

12.15 New York, NY Le Poisson Rouge

12.16 New Jersey, NJ White Eagle Hall

12.17 Boston, MA Paradise *

11.18 w/ Rusty, The Nils

11.25 - 12.9 w/ Bass Drum Of Death

11.25 - 12.17 w/ On Being An Angel

12.9 - 12.17 w/ Juliana Hatfield