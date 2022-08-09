The Lemonheads announce ‘It’s a Shame About Ray’ 30th Anniversary tour w/ Juliana Hatfield & more
The Lemonheads' It's a Shame About Ray turned 30 earlier this year, and they'll be continuing to celebrate by playing it in full on tour this fall. Opening for them at select stops on the tour are Juliana Hatfield, who played bass and sang backing on the album, Bass Drum of Death, and On Being an Angel. Their 11/18 show in Toronto is with Montreal punk vets The Nils and '90s alt-rock survivors Rusty. All dates are listed below.
The NYC show is at Le Poisson Rouge on December 15 with Juliana Hatfield and On Being an Angel. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, August 12 at 10 AM.
The Lemonheads also recently released an expanded 30th anniversary edition of It's A Shame About Ray, featuring a second disc with their cover of "Mrs Robinson," acoustic versions, radio sessions and more. You can pick it up on gold vinyl and standard black vinyl in the BV shop and listen to it below.
THE LEMONHEADS - 2022 TOUR DATES
11.17 Lititz, PA Mickey's Black Box
11.18 Toronto, ON Phoenix Theatre
11.19 Cleveland, OH Grog Shop
11.20 Bloomington, IL The Castle Theater
11.21 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room
11.23 Billings, MT Pub Station
11.25 Seattle, WA Showbox
11.26 Portland, OR Revolution Hall
11.28 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall
11.29 Sacramento, CA Harlow's
12.1 San Diego, CA House Of Blues
12.2 Santa Ana, CA Observatory
12.3 Las Vegas, NV House Of Blues
12.4 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex
12.5 Denver, CO Bluebird Theatre
12.7 Kansas City, MO Madrid Theatre
12.9 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue
12.10 Chicago, IL Metro
12.11 Detroit, MI Saint Andrew's Hall
12.12 Washington, D.C. 9.30 Club
12.14 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer
12.15 New York, NY Le Poisson Rouge
12.16 New Jersey, NJ White Eagle Hall
12.17 Boston, MA Paradise *
11.18 w/ Rusty, The Nils
11.25 - 12.9 w/ Bass Drum Of Death
11.25 - 12.17 w/ On Being An Angel
12.9 - 12.17 w/ Juliana Hatfield