The Lemonheads playing ‘It’s a Shame About Ray’ anniversary shows around Jawbreaker tour

The Lemonheads' fifth album, It's a Shame About Ray, turns 30 this year, and to celebrate, Evan Dando will be taking the current lineup of the band on the road to play the album in full, including shows opening for Jawbreaker in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Boston, and the DC area. All dates are listed, along with a stream of the album and videos, below.

The only headlining It's a Shame About Ray show announced so far is happening at Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on April 21, which is right before the East Coast run with Jawbreaker. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday, February 11 at noon. There are more shows to be announced, stay tuned.

Meanwhile, there's a deluxe 30th anniversary edition of It's A Shame About Ray due out March 4 via Fire. It features a bonus disc with b-sides, demos and radio sessions, including their hit cover of Simon & Garfunkel's "Mrs Robinson." This bookback edition features new liner notes and unseen photos as well. Check out the tracklist below, and pre-order it on vinyl now.

TRACKLIST

A1 Rockin' Stroll

A2 Confetti

A3 It's A Shame About Ray

A4 Rudderless

A5 My Drug Buddy

A6 The Turnpike Down

B1 Bit Part

B2 Alison's Starting To Happen

B3 Hannah & Gabi

B4 Kitchen

B5 Ceiling Fan In My Spoon

B6 Frank Mills

‘Essential Extras’

C1 Mrs. Robinson

C2 Shakey Ground

C3 My Drug Buddy (KCRW Session, 1992)

C4 Knowing Me, Knowing You (Acoustic)

C5 Confetti (Acoustic)

C6 Alison's Starting To Happen (Acoustic)

C7 Divan

‘Demo Recordings’

D1 It's A Shame About Ray (Demo)

D2 Rockin' Stroll (Demo)

D3 My Drug Buddy (Demo)

D4 Hannah & Gabi (Demo)

D5 Kitchen (Demo)

D6 Bit Part (Demo)

D7 Rudderless (Demo)

D8 Ceiling Fan In My Spoon (Demo)

D9 Confetti (Demo)

The Lemonheads - 2022 Tour Dates

Apr 3, 2022 Los Angeles CA - Wiltern with Jawbreaker

Apr 21, 2022 Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall (headline show)

Apr 22, 2022 Philadelphia PA - The Fillmore with Jawbreaker

Apr 23, 2022 Boston MA House Of Blues with Jawbreaker

Apr 24, 2022 Silver Spring MD The Fillmore with Jawbreaker