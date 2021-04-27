The Lemonheads touring in November
The Lemonheads will be on the road this fall for an East Coast and Midwest tour. Evan Dando and band will start their trek in Asheville, NC on November 5 and wrap things up in their hometown, Boston, to open for old pals Dinosaur Jr on November 27. In between, they'll play Atlanta, Nashville, Chicago, St. Louis, Omaha, Minneapolis, Columbus, Toronto, Cleveland, NYC, Philly and more.
The NYC show happens November 23, venue TBD. Not counting the show with Dinosaur Jr, all shows are with Soft Kill and Heyrocco. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 30 at noon Eastern. All dates are listed below.
The Lemonheads - 2021 Tour Dates
Fri Nov 5 Asheville, NC The Grey Eagle
Sat Nov 6 Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle
Sun Nov 7 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse
Mon Nov 8 Nashville, TN Basement East
Wed Nov 10 Bloomington, IN The Bluebird
Thu Nov 11 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall
Fri Nov 12 St. Louis, MO Red Flag
Sat Nov 13 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room
Mon Nov 15 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Music Cafe
Tue Nov 16 Madison, WI Majestic Theatre
Thu Nov 18 Columbus, OH The Athenaeum Theatres
Fri Nov 19 Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Smalls Theatre
Sat Nov 20 Toronto, ON Lee's Palace
Mon Nov 22 Cleveland, OH Grog Shop
Tue Nov 23 New York, NY TBD
Wed Nov 24 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts
Fri Nov 26 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage
Sat Nov 27 Boston, MA House Of Blues ** Lemonheads only with Dinosaur Jr.