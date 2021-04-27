The Lemonheads touring in November

The Lemonheads will be on the road this fall for an East Coast and Midwest tour. Evan Dando and band will start their trek in Asheville, NC on November 5 and wrap things up in their hometown, Boston, to open for old pals Dinosaur Jr on November 27. In between, they'll play Atlanta, Nashville, Chicago, St. Louis, Omaha, Minneapolis, Columbus, Toronto, Cleveland, NYC, Philly and more.

The NYC show happens November 23, venue TBD. Not counting the show with Dinosaur Jr, all shows are with Soft Kill and Heyrocco. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 30 at noon Eastern. All dates are listed below.

The Lemonheads - 2021 Tour Dates

Fri Nov 5 Asheville, NC The Grey Eagle

Sat Nov 6 Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle

Sun Nov 7 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse

Mon Nov 8 Nashville, TN Basement East

Wed Nov 10 Bloomington, IN The Bluebird

Thu Nov 11 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall

Fri Nov 12 St. Louis, MO Red Flag

Sat Nov 13 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room

Mon Nov 15 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Music Cafe

Tue Nov 16 Madison, WI Majestic Theatre

Thu Nov 18 Columbus, OH The Athenaeum Theatres

Fri Nov 19 Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Smalls Theatre

Sat Nov 20 Toronto, ON Lee's Palace

Mon Nov 22 Cleveland, OH Grog Shop

Tue Nov 23 New York, NY TBD

Wed Nov 24 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts

Fri Nov 26 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage

Sat Nov 27 Boston, MA House Of Blues ** Lemonheads only with Dinosaur Jr.