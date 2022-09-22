The Lightning Seeds prep first LP in 13 years – listen to Terry Hall collab “Emily Smiles”

The Lightning Seeds, the nom-de-pop of producer and songwriter Ian Broudie, will be back with See You in the Stars on October 14 via BMG. It's their first album since 2009's Four Winds and Broaudie says of it, “I always think music’s like attack and defense in football –or like politics – or like life. It’s about balance. And achieving that is the challenge for me.”

See You in the Stars features collaborations with The Specials' Terry Hall and The Coral's James Skelly. The current single is "Emily Smiles," which he co-wrote with Hall, who he's worked with many times over the last three decades. “'Emily Smiles' is about miscommunication and lives being changed by small moments and random events,” says Broudie. ”It’s about desperation and the distances between us being unlocked with the magic inside a smile.” It's a terrific pop song and you can watch the video for that, and listen to two other songs off the album, below.

While mostly known in the US for their 1989 hit "Pure," The Lightning Seeds have racked up 14 UK Top 40 hits since 1989, including their football anthem "Three Lions" which was the official England song for Euro ’96 and has gone to #1 three separate times (1996, 1998 and 2018).

See You in the Stars:

1. Losing You

2. Emily Smiles

3. Green Eyes

4. Great To Be Alive

5. Sunshine

6. Fit For Purpose

7. Live To Live You

8. Permanent Danger

9. Walk Another Mile

10. See You In The Stars