The Lilac Time announce new album, share “A Makeshift Raft”

The Lilac Time, the long-running indie band led by Duran Duran founding member Stephen "Tin Tin" Duffy, will release Dance Till All the Stars Come Down on August 25 via Poetica. It's their 11th album, and Stephen made it with his brother, Nick Duffy, and wife, Claire. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

While The Lilac Time have made very pop albums over the years -- like 1990's & Love for All -- this is a pretty stripped down affair where their country and folk influences shine. You can hear that on the sweet "A Makeshift Raft," that floats on harmonies and pedal steel. Listen to that, h/t Stereogum, below.

lilac time Dance Till All The Stars Come Down loading...

Dance Till All The Stars Come Down

01 “Your Vermillion Cliffs”

02 “The Long Way”

03 “On The Last Day Of The Last Days Of Summer”

04 “Candy Cigarette”

05 “A Makeshift Raft”

06 “Adios And Goodnight”

07 “So Far Away No. 2”

08 “We Missed You”

09 “The Band That Nobody Knew”