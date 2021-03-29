The Lillingtons releasing Enemy You covers EP in honor of late frontman David Jones

As we've said before, Enemy You were one of the most underrated melodic punk bands of the '90s and '00s, and ever since vocalist David Jones sadly took his own life in 2015, tributes to him have continued to come in (like the one The Bombpops did in 2019). Now, another great melodic punk band who go way back with Enemy You, The Lillingtons, will be releasing a six-song EP of Enemy You covers on April 30 via Red Scare called Can Anybody Hear Me? (A Tribute To Enemy You). The label gives some background on the relationship between the two bands:

The Lillingtons and Enemy You have a history that goes back a quarter of a century. You won’t find that in today’s punk scene where there’s so much competition and grubbing for clout on social media, but these bands are binary stars from a bygone era. The two respective singers started out as pen pals (yes, using actual letters and stamps!) and went on to be songwriting contemporaries and labelmates on Lookout and Red Scare.

Lillingtons vocalist/guitarist Kody Templeman (also of Teenage Bottlerocket) adds, "We were fans of David Jones's music before Enemy You, but he was at his peak as a songwriter during that time. Those albums have always been special to us. David will always be special to us. We're proud and honored to be releasing these songs along with Ken and Chris."

Enemy You bassist Chris Matulich (who went on to play in Nothington) handled the design/layout for this record, and he adds, "As a longtime Lillingtons listener it was truly an honor to be part of this recording in tribute to my late friend and band mate, David Jones. It meant a lot to me and [guitarist] Ken [Yamazaki, later of Dead To Me and Western Addiction] to be included, and I think David would be stoked on it."

The first pressing of the vinyl will come on "Jones Hoodie Red," and a portion of proceeds will be donated towards to National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Pre-order it from the Red Scare store. Check out the album art and tracklist below.

No music is out from the tribute yet, but stream The Lillingtons' and Enemy You's songs from Red Scare's Red Scare Industries: 10 Years Of Your Dumb Bullshit comp below while you wait.

Tracklist

1. Automaton

2. 72 Hours

3. Awake

4. The Only One

5. Hopes and Dreams

6. Untitled Yeebrah