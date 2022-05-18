The Linda Lindas add Bowery Ballroom show to summer tour

The Linda Lindas released their debut album, Growing Up, on Epitaph last month, and they've been playing some shows supporting it, headlining and supporting Jawbreaker. They'll open for Yeah Yeah Yeahs at NYC and Los Angeles shows this fall, and before that, they'll go out on a summer tour, with dates supporting Japanese Breakfast, followed by a trio of East Coast headlining shows with Bacchae. They're also playing some festivals, including Riot Fest, Mosswood Meltdown, and When We Were Young. See all of their upcoming dates below.

The headlining dates include a new NYC show at Bowery Ballroom on July 19. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10 AM, with a presale happening now.

See more pictures from The Linda Lindas' Mercury Lounge show below.

THE LINDA LINDAS: 2022 TOUR

Jun 1 Wed Poble Espanyol Teto Preto

Jun 2 Thu Primavera Sound 2022 Barcelona, Spain

Jun 4 Sat Rock am Ring 2022 Nürburg, Germany

Jun 5 Sun Rock im Park 2022 Nürnberg, Germany

Jun 7 Tue O2 Academy Islington London, United Kingdom

Jul 2 Sat Mosswood Meltdown 2022 Oakland, CA, United States

Jul 11 Mon First Avenue Minneapolis, MN, United States *

Jul 12 Tue Slowdown Omaha, NE, United States *

Jul 14 Thu Castle Theatre Bloomington, IL, United States *

Jul 15 Fri The Pageant St Louis, MO, United States *

Jul 17 Sun Bell's Brewery Kalamazoo, MI, United States *

Jul 19 Tue Bowery Ballroom New York, NY, United States #

Jul 20 Wed Black Cat Washington, DC, United States #

Jul 21 Thu The Fillmore Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA, United States #

Jul 24 Sun Newport Folk 2022 @ 11:00am Newport, RI, United States

Aug 20 Sat Summer Sonic 2022 Tokyo, Japan

Aug 20 Sat Summer Sonic (Osaka) 2022 Ōsaka, Japan

Oct 1 Sat Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY, United States %

Oct 6 Thu Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA, United States %*

Oct 22 Sat When We Were Young 2022 Las Vegas, NV, United States

Oct 29 Sat When We Were Young 2022 Las Vegas, NV, United States

* - w/ Japanese Breakfast

# - w/ Bacchae

% - w/ Yeah Yeah Yeahs